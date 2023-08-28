The largest search to try to solve the mystery of the “Loch Ness” monster in Iceland has ended without any evidence of the existence of the “Nessie” monster.

Several reports have spoken, over the centuries, of seeing the alleged monster until it became part of folklore in Iceland.

Alan McKenna, leader of the search operation, said he had obtained a number of video footage and information from people watching live cameras aimed at the loch in the Scottish Highlands. But he said a lot of time is needed to unpack the data, to determine the truth from the others.

And it was decided that in the evening, drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras would fly over Loch Ness, which has a depth of 230 meters.

According to the search organizers, the Loch Ness Visitor Center and enthusiasts from the Loch Ness Exploration volunteer group, this is the largest systematic search since 1972 for the creature named Nessie.

Volunteers from around the world

Dozens of volunteers from around the world were stationed at 17 monitoring sites around the lake, with hundreds of admirers of the creature monitoring the lake via computer cameras over the Internet.

There have been reports of a monster-like creature in the lake for centuries. Claims of the creature’s existence are widely viewed as either a myth or a hoax. However, some are still wedded to the idea, making the lake a major tourist attraction.

The first written record of the creature dates back to AD 565, in a biography of the Irish monk Saint Columba, a sixth-century missionary to Scotland, who says he commanded the monster to retreat.

The first modern sighting of Nessie was reported in a local newspaper in May 1933. A local businessman and his wife were driving along the lake when they were struck by a “huge wave” in the lake’s waters.

In December 1933, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” hired a veteran hunter from South Africa, Marmaduke Wetherill, to locate the creature. He found large footprints that he said belonged to an animal about six meters long.

But scientists from the Natural History Museum later explained that the traces were left using an umbrella stand or a false hippopotamus claw.

In 1934, English physician Robert Wilson took what became known as the “Surgeon’s Photograph,” a photograph that appeared to depict Nessie’s head and long neck emerging from the water.

The picture, published by the Daily Mail newspaper, is fake, but it gave the Loch Ness monster international fame.

According to the Loch Ness Centre, more than 1,100 observations have been officially recorded so far of the Nessie monster, which contributes millions of pounds to the Scottish economy every year through tourism.

Marine reptiles?

Over the years, scientists and hobbyists have tried to find evidence of a large fish in the depths of the lake, while some have suggested that the monster could be a prehistoric marine reptile similar to a plesiosaurus.

In 1972, the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau conducted the largest search of the loch to date, but to no avail.

In 1987, during Operation Deepscan, sonar was spread over the entire width of the lake. And the organizers of the operation claim that they have found an “unidentified object of extraordinary size and strength” in the depths.

In 2018, researchers conducted a DNA study of Loch Ness to identify the organisms that live in its waters. Nothing was found except a lot of snakes.