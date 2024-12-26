The Civil Protection service of the Government of Cantabria has set up a search device for a mountaineer lost for three days in the Picos de Europa, since Monday, December 23. Local media suggest that the missing person would be a 23-year-old young man from León.

In the first phase of the search, the helicopter of the Government of Cantabria made on Wednesday a first search without result.

This Thursday the protocol level 1 rescue, which involves the use of ground means and drones, which will join the aerial device, as reported by the Emergency Assistance Service 112 of the regional Executive in its X profile.

During this first phase of the search, the helicopter has returned to Tama to refuel and, at that time, he received notice that two people were lost on the route to La Hermida (Peñarrubia), a 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Bilbao, who have been rescued by the aircraft.

The helicopter spent the night at the Tama base to join this Thursday to the search device.