Emergency services in Japan continue to search for survivors following the strong earthquake that occurred last Monday, while more than 50 people are still missing, according to what Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

There are fears that many people are still under the rubble in the hard-hit town of Wajima on the western Noto Peninsula, where a large market was burned and homes were destroyed. Search and rescue teams are in a race against time, as the first 72 hours are extremely important for survivors after any earthquake. In Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for “all-out efforts” to save as many lives as possible.

The death toll continues to rise. According to Japanese media, at least 78 people died in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was the most affected.