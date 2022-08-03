Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Five days after he had to return to his home in the state of Durango, relatives of Rafael Ibarra Negrete unknown his whereaboutsafter going to the port of Mazatlan.

Currently, the relatives of Ibarra Negrete receive the support of the Victims for their Rights in Action Group, by failing to report its loss to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General of Justice of the entity from which it originates.

The non-governmental organization seeks that the relatives of the disappeared person receive the help of the corresponding instances, in order to find their whereabouts.

The State Human Rights Commission and the Victims Commission are some of the agencies that can support the family of Rafael Ibarra Negrete, who was last seen in the port on Friday of last week.

At the time of his loss, the missing citizen was driving a red compact car, which is unknown if he headed towards the free road or the highway.

We recommend you read:

The VIDA group is the group that has helped relatives of Yajaira Sugey Parra Hernández and David Garay Quiñonez, who have been missing since September 1 of last year, when they were on their way from Torreón to Mazatlán.