The Civil Guard and the Spanish authorities continue the search for Jay Slater, the 19-year-old British man who disappeared this Monday in the Teno Rural Park (Tenerife).

According to his relatives, Slater had traveled to the Canary Islands in the company of two English friends to attend the ‘New Rave Generation’ (NRG) festival.

Lucy Law, one of her traveling companions, told Daily Mail that Jay contacted her on Monday morning and told her he was returning to the place they had rented along a mountain trail, “but his battery was low and he was very thirsty.”

On Sunday night, according to his two friends, Jay had gone to the apartment of two young men he met at the event to have a few beers and spent the night with them. The next morning he wanted to return on foot, but apparently got lost on the way.

It was at this moment when she called her friend by phone, at exactly 8:50 in the morning, and the young man was heard from for the last time.

”Something sinister is happening (…) Three days have passed since the last time they saw him and “The more time passes, the more certain I am that they have taken him.”Lucy commented to the British media.

This Monday, the Good Morning Brittain program broadcast live the last video that Jay shared on his Snapchat account a day before his disappearance. In the recording, the young man can be seen smiling in the company of one of his friends.

A desperate search is underway for 19-year-old Jay Slater missing in Tenerife. Search dogs, helicopters and mountain rescue teams are trying to find the Brit who he last heard from on Monday morning when he phoned a friend and said he was lost and needed water. pic.twitter.com/PsHPZALKHR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 19, 2024

Jay’s family and friends join the search

Around 15 people close to Jake traveled to the Spanish island this week to support the search efforts carried out by countless agents. and specialized rescue teams. His mother, Debbie Duncan, his father, Warren Slater, and his older brother, Zak, also attended the area.

So far, no trace of the young Englishman has been found after more than 72 hours of tracking in which dogs, helicopters and even drones have also been used, according to different local media.

“Nothing will ever be enough when your youngest child goes missing, but it seems like the police here are taking this very seriously and doing the best job they can,” the mother said.

Likewise, he publicly denounced having received “horrible” calls from British citizens posing as alleged kidnappers of his son.