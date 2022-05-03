Home page World

Of: Laura May

Split

Maddie McCann disappeared while on vacation in Portugal in 2007 – a suspect is now in custody, but there is no trace of Madeleine.

Leicester – 15 years after Maddie McCann’s disappearance, her parents continue to search for the truth. Under the slogan “For as long as it takes”, Kate and Gerald McCann are still looking for their daughter today.

15 years after Maddie’s disappearance: “Not harder, but not easier either”

Many are calling for the case to be “closed,” the parents wrote on Tuesday on the official Facebook page for the search for Maddie. For her, this is a “strange term”. The 15th anniversary of Maddie’s disappearance was “no harder than anyone else, but no easier either”. On their own website “findmadeleine.com‘ they keep searching tirelessly for Maddie.

“Regardless of the outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrible crime has been committed,” Kate and Gerry McCann pointed out.

Missing Maddie McCann: ‘The need for answers, for the truth is fundamental’

At the same time, they described how much the ongoing uncertainty about their daughter’s fate bothers them. “It is true that insecurity breeds weakness; Knowledge and certainty give strength, and for this reason our need for answers, for the truth, is fundamental,” the parents explained.

British girl Madeleine “Maddie” McCann disappeared from her family’s home in a holiday resort on Portugal’s southern Algarve coast on May 3, 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday, while her parents were having dinner in a restaurant. Despite large-scale international searches and numerous calls from her parents, the case was never cleared up, and there is still no trace of Maddie.

Missing Maddie McCann. (Archive image) © dpa

Maddie McCann is missing: there was an unexpected turn in 2020 – since then Christian B. has been in custody

In June 2020, there was a surprising turn of events: the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig announced that they were investigating the murder of the German Christian B. in the case. He has a criminal record for sex offenses and lived regularly in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007. He is now in custody in Oldenburg for raping a 72-year-old tourist in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz.

Maddie McCann: British, German and Portuguese prosecutors are looking together

For almost two weeks, B. has also been officially accused of Maddie’s disappearance by the Portuguese public prosecutor’s office. According to the Braunschweig public prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, and B’s lawyer, Friedrich Sebastian Fülscher, the main purpose of the Portuguese public prosecutor’s office was to prevent the crime from becoming statute-barred. The case has not yet been closed in Great Britain either.

Madeleine’s parents said on Tuesday they were “grateful for the continued work and commitment of the British, Portuguese and German authorities as it is this combined effort by the police that will produce results and provide those responses”. The McCanns also thanked their supporters around the world in their search for Maddie: “It is a great comfort that despite the passage of time, Madeleine is still in the hearts and minds of people.”