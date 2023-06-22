The countdown to the rescue of the small submersible that on Sunday undertook a dive to the wreck of the titanic, in North Atlantic waters, is about to run out. The estimated period of survival of the five occupants of the minisubmarine Titan It was theoretically fulfilled at six in the morning this Thursday (local time, noon in mainland Spain). The cabin, barely 6.5 meters, had breathable air for 96 hours, a period that multiplied the search efforts the day before despite the complexity of the rescue, in an area twice the size of the State of Connecticut.

Underwater sounds detected by reconnaissance planes on Tuesday and Wednesday, including banging noises, led to refocusing and intensifying the search efforts, although the analysis of those signals had not yielded conclusive results, nor had the activity of a remotely operated vehicle. or remote control. The US Coast Guard, which is coordinating the operation, declined on Wednesday to rule on the end of the search tasks to rescue the five occupants of the minisubmarine, an American, a Frenchman and three British, two of them, father and son, of Pakistani origin. “While a search and rescue operation is underway there is hope,” said Capt. Jamie Frederick, a spokesman for the Coast Guard, in Boston.

The agonizing search for Titan concentrated on the area where the sounds were detected. Although the spokesman confirmed that they did not know what the noises meant, they did not give up hope of finding the device and being able to rescue its occupants. In fact, the search and rescue operation was expanded on Wednesday, with the incorporation of ships from Canada, the United States, Norway, France and specialists from the US Navy and the Royal Navy, the British Royal Navy. In total, ten vessels, supported by three US Army C-130 aircraft, to comb an area of ​​20,000 square kilometers, approximately the size of El Salvador, and a depth of almost four kilometers, while planes plowed through the sky for any visible or invisible trace. Almost 72 hours of efforts against the clock in pursuit of the “adventure” of a private company, OceanGate, about which criticism intensifies due to the lack of approval of the device and the risks “from minor to catastrophic” posed by its “missions of research” of the seabed, as the company described the dives, flatly rejecting the definition of extreme tourism for the rich. Each passenger had to shell out about $250,000 per trip.

Weather conditions, which had taken a breather on Tuesday, worsened early Wednesday afternoon, adding to the complexity of the ocean abyss and the depth reached by the Titan. According to the US Coast Guard, waves of two to three meters high and winds with gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour have been recorded in the search area in recent hours. The bad weather lasted until midnight, after the passage of a storm front. If the five crew members are still alive, excluding scenarios such as a fire or flood on board, they have done so in extreme living conditions: there are no seats in the titanium and carbon fiber cylinder, only a single 21-inch-wide window. diameter. Not much more was needed for the short planned trip, like the two made to date, with a duration of ten hours between the descent, a two and a half hour exploration around the wreck of the titanic, 4,000 meters deep, and the ascent. If the device were to be located in its entirety, the challenge would be to raise it to the surface, given its weight.

Sitting cross-legged

Mike Reiss, writer and producer who made the trip last year, recalled that before diving passengers must sign a “very long consent document [aceptación de riesgos] in which the possibility of death is mentioned three times on the first page alone.” David Pogue, a CBS journalist and former technology columnist for the New York Times who also traveled on the Titan, described the interior as “the size of a minivan.” The device had light food on board, such as sandwiches and water, for the journey. A rudimentary toilet separated by a curtain from the cylindrical compartment where the passengers are forced to sit with the pieces crossed, without the possibility of standing up or moving, completes the scant equipment of the ship. Without radio or GPS, it is piloted with a barely modified video game controller, whose design resembles one of the characteristic controls of video game consoles.

Assuming that the ship was still intact under water, the lack of oxygen and the period of habitability inside the ship are not absolute values, however. Several variables could help prolong survival time, according to David Cornfield, a pulmonologist at Stanford University, quoted by the newspaper. The New York Times. If the passengers pace their breathing to slow it down, they could save 10% of time, that is, about nine more hours. “They can change the curve” if they stay calm and breathe more slowly, the specialist said. The level of carbon dioxide, an invisible gas that is exhaled when breathing, also determines the survival time. The greater the accumulation, the more likely it is that the people on board will become lethargic and lose consciousness, until they die. According to some unconfirmed information, the Titan it was equipped with a scrubber or filter to expel excess carbon dioxide.

