Two of the projects to protect the neighbors and the environment of Llano del Beal from the dispersion of heavy metals due to the effect of wind and rain are still entangled in bureaucratic procedures. The City Council of Cartagena has seen how the General Directorate of the Environment raised new technical requirements in mid-January for its project to restore the San Agustín mining waste pool, in the half that belongs to the municipality.

The other part of the plot, which is located a few meters from the San Ginés de la Jara public school, is owned by the Portmán Golf company, which has not yet received a response to the allegations stating that it is not obliged to act on that plot. .

Sources familiar with the file indicated that the General Directorate is studying the possible filing of the file by which it demanded that the company intervene. On the part of public land, sources from the municipal government team explained yesterday that the Environment has requested that, “instead of characterizing the waste during the execution of the environmental restoration works of the deposit, as it is collected in the project, is done in advance. The City Council “has agreed” to it.

According to these sources, the regional administration has also urged to provide “a technical solution to the possible dragging of waste in the event of torrential rains.” And for this, the City Council “is already writing a report explaining how the designed gutters are capable of collecting all the runoff water that must be clean when flowing through the new landfill.”

As for the deadlines, “there is no deadline to provide this documentation, but the City Council will do so as soon as possible, since the intention of the local government is that, as soon as the municipal budget for 2021 is finally approved, put out to tender the works of the part that corresponds to him of this raft, “added these sources. The project will cost 150,000 euros, spread over two years.

The City Council will make reports



In any case, they pointed out, the City Council is still waiting for the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) of the Ministry of Transport and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to provide their reports on the affections to the Feve Cartagena-Los Nietos line and the Rambla de Mendoza.

With regard to the construction of the Llano stormwater interceptor, the City Council has not yet carried out the runoff analyzes requested by the CHS. The basin body wants to know if there is a presence of heavy metals and at what levels, to authorize or not the diversion of rainwater to the Rambla de Mendoza, which flows into the Mar Menor. Municipal sources indicated that, according to the researcher from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) Ángel Faz, in recent months «it has not yet rained with enough flow, that is, 15 liters per square meter, in Llano del Beal to be able to carry out the analyzes of spills ».