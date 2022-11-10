After the recent visit organized last Wednesday by 35 fans to the Enrique Roca exhibition room, a place presided over by historical club shirts, trophies and other relevant objects from the entity’s history, the Real Murcia Historical Commission wants to obtain new challenges for the year 2023. Among them, obtaining a stamp commemorating the centenary of the grana club being awarded the title of Real by King Alfonso XIII, a milestone dated July 5, 1923. This commission, made up of collectors and Murcian historians such as José Luis de la Rocha, Juan Ramón Moreno, Juan Antonio Garre and Pedro García, among others, await confirmation from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

Tribute to Jose Griera



In addition, this same commission has officially requested, to commemorate this milestone in Grana history, the creation of a lottery ticket to the State Lotteries and State Gambling Company.

In addition, and although said commission needs the financing, the tribute to José Griera, one of the most important footballers and coaches in the centuries-old history of Real Murcia, is also on the table. Born in Sabadell, he was a grana attacker for nine seasons and was the protagonist of the first promotion to Primera in 1940, a campaign in which he was also a grana coach. A promotion that he repeated as a technician in 1950.