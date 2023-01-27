Jefferson Farfán’s film was a success on Netflix, but not everything was perfect. The former soccer player filed a complaint for alleged fraud and asks for 1 million 700 thousand soles.

“La Foquita: 10 de la calle” portrayed the life of Jefferson Farfan, one of the most popular footballers of the Peruvian team. His theatrical release was a success and his passage through Netflix was cause for double celebration, but few knew that the athlete filed a lawsuit for alleged fraud against the production company New Century Films, in charge of distributing the film.

According to Farfán’s lawyer, Cristian Navarro, the company was supposed to pay him and Lfante Films a payment of 2 million soles, but they only received 1 million 86 thousand soles. Now they demand 1 million 700 thousand soles.

What did New Century Films reply?

“I do not owe anything to anyone, neither to Farfán nor to Lfante Films or to anyone. So, (Jefferson Farfán) has to claim Lfante Films, not because I say so, but because he has a contract with Lfante. The contract does not He has it with me; if he has a contract with me, let him show it,” said representative Jorge Licetti Humphery in a conversation with América TV about it.

The investigation was opened on January 6 and currently there are less than 60 days left to resolve this complaint. The case is in charge of Angelo Llantoy Barboza, head of the fourth office of the second criminal prosecutor’s office in Surco.

Official poster of the Jefferson farfán movie. Photo: Lfante Films

“La Foquita: 10 de la calle” premiered on Netflix on June 16, 2020. Thus, we were able to see Jefferson Farfán himself at different stages of his life. Not only the sporting achievements of the national team stand out, but also the sacrifices of his mother to get him ahead away from bad influences and his debut at the age of 16 in the Peruvian professional league.

As for the other characters, we find her mother, grandmother played by the singer Eva Ayllon and several personalities that complement the biographical plot.