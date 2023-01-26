Some nicknames are so obvious that it is not surprising that you encounter them often. ‘The Great’ was – unsurprisingly – most popular among dukes, kings and emperors. But also the Good, the Beautiful and the Righteous dangle in the family tree of many a royal house.

The nickname ‘the Zeevaarder’ is a lot more exclusive. In fact, everyone across the border will think of Prince Hendrik of Portugal (1394-1460), who is known as Henrique o Navegador. The Netherlands, however, had its own prince of turbulent waves, who coincidentally was also called Hendrik.

This Zeevaarder (1820-1879) was the third son of King Willem II. In contrast to his Portuguese nickname, he regularly went out on the salty water himself. His impact on history was nevertheless much smaller. The Portuguese Hendrik stood at the beginning of the Age of Discoveries.

From the coastal town of Lagos, he sent his ships south to Africa in search of gold. Portuguese skippers discovered a phenomenon they called the Volta do mar, the turn of the sea. This consisted in the fact that the wind off the African coast around the equator mostly blew from east to west. Those who let themselves be carried on this breeze were picked up on the Atlantic Ocean by a westerly wind that skillfully pushed a ship towards the Iberian Peninsula.

Following this route, the Portuguese first discovered Madeira and the Azores. Then they reached the coast of Senegal, where a stream of slaves and gold started that would make Portugal rich.

Fabrication

The driving force behind these expeditions never dreamed of embarking on such a dangerous voyage of discovery himself. Yet he was nicknamed the Navigator, but only in the 19th century – from non-Portuguese historians. As often happens, Hendrik’s nickname is also a later fabrication. No one called him that in his time.

And so we must conclude that the real, original Zeevaarder is our own Hendrik van Oranje-Nassau. This prince was a fan of Michiel de Ruyter from an early age and was appointed by his father at the age of 10 as a midshipman in the navy.

The boy was not satisfied with this appointment alone. The young pikbroek learned to drive a boat himself near Soestdijk and between the ages of 12 and 18 he traveled to the Mediterranean Sea, the West Indies and Brazil.

His nautical efforts were rewarded with a rapid climb up the career ladder. In 1836, when he was only sixteen years old, Hendrik was promoted to lieutenant of the 2nd class. In 1843, as captain-at-sea, he chose the open sea for the first time with his own squadron.

Later, the prince founded the Billiton Company, with which he earned millions from the trade of tin from the Dutch East Indies. When Hendrik became seriously ill in 1879, he won a promotion on his deathbed. The Navigator died as an admiral.