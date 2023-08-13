3,800 kilometers is the distance that separates the coast of Morocco from the southern coast of the United Kingdom or, in other words, the distance that separates Spain from Russia, for example. That is the stretch that London wants to connect under the sea to take advantage of Moroccan solar energy and thus provide green energy to about seven million British homes.

This is one of the five plans that the United Kingdom government has projected to take advantage of the bonanzas of photovoltaic energy beyond its borders. Some projects that are becoming more numerous along the coasts of the entire planet. To date, thousands of kilometers of fiber optic pipelines rest on the seabed, sharing data on both sides of the Atlantic and between European countries. Now, power sharing is the new solution. “This technology has a significant impact on reducing the environmental consequences of the consumption of electricity generation throughout the world,” responds the XLCC company, manufacturer of these cables, to this newspaper.

Currently, the North Sea Link between Kvilldal (Norway) and Blyth (United Kingdom) is the longest underwater energy highway on the planet at 720 kilometres. A short distance away will be the cable that will connect the Isle of Grain, in the southeast of England, and Fedderwarden, in the northwest of Germany.

Manufacture of this submarine cable began last July, which is already four years behind schedule, but it has not been the only postponement. The lack of availability of materials for its development has also halted the projects in Denmark and Spain in the Bay of Biscay.

The conductor, that is to say the central and essential part, is made up of copper or aluminum wires. In addition, for its insulation, cross-linked polyethylene with a thickness of up to about 30 mm is usually used. Likewise, for greater protection, they are equipped with an extruded lead sheath to prevent the entry of water.

The inside of a submarine cable

However, the lack of availability of these materials is not the only drawback. The sector argues another problem in the deployment of these energy pipelines. “Placing them at the bottom of the sea is another challenge,” they point out. These infrastructures are prepared to transport electrical energy underwater, generally from salt water, but it is also possible to use them under large lakes and rivers.

Despite this, the estimated value of the projects has tripled in just seven years to reach 11,000 million euros.

Thousands of kilometers



One of the most ambitious projects is in the deserts of northern Australia. “There is a unique opportunity to export large volumes of renewable energy, which supports regional energy needs and maintains economic growth,” says Sun Cable, the company promoting the project.

His plans focus on a solar macrofarm in the north of the oceanic country that will provide energy to Singapore through a 4,500-kilometer-long submarine cable. “It will supply 20% of the city-state’s energy demand, with plans to continue to Indonesia,” they explain. A project that according to its promoters will be ready by 2027 and that is expected to provide 1,500 direct jobs and 12,000 indirect jobs during construction, with 350 long-term operational jobs.

In the case of Morocco, the British Xlinks wants to take advantage of a wind and solar plant that will be installed there in the southwest of the country with a renewable energy capacity of 10.5 GW and an investment of 20,000 million euros to deploy four cables through the bottom of the Atlantic.