At the end of the match, with a smile full of pungent Tuscanness, he let himself go: “It must have been twenty years since I scored a brace, it’s a beautiful Sunday.” Exaggerated, Pavo: ten and a half months. And even that hadn’t been an exactly normal match: Cagliari had gone 2-0, then suffered a comeback from Perugia. And Pavoletti, after scoring the opening goal, once again put the team on his shoulders for the final 3-2. This time, however, he decided to take advantage of the Sardinians’ coronaries: two goals over the 90th minute for a remarkable comeback, from 0-3 to 4-3 in just over twenty minutes. Pavoletti is as you see him: he comes in, rocks, takes some pessimism off his shoulders, bye. That exultation that he never gives up: “I feel excessive malice towards me. Every now and then I prefer to dust off a few bad words.” He inflates the net and then looks intensely at the camera while he pushes away the bad thoughts and the dust. Someone like him, born with the sea in his pocket, would always like to see the sun.