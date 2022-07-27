The sea is also burning: the surface temperature of the Mediterranean is currently up to four degrees above the usual average for these dates during the last four decades (26ºC), with peaks of 30ºC in the Alborán Sea (coast of Almería). The water on the coast of the Region of Murcia ‘boils’ at between 28ºC and 29ºC, according to information provided daily by the Balearic Islands Coastal Observation System (Socib-CSIC) and the Copernicus Marine Environmental Surveillance Service.

The data from the Socib-CSIC, a research body dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation, reflect abnormally high values ​​for the entire Spanish Mediterranean strip: in the Levantine area, the water temperature has been above the highest average since May since there are measurements ; in the Alboran Sea there have been three periods of warming since spring; and in the Balearic Islands it exceeds 28ºC when the historical average is 25ºC and the maximum reached between 1982 and 2015 did not reach 27ºC.

The University of Murcia has already detected two deaths of white gorgonians in Cabo de Palos, in 2007 and 2018



Climate change is behind the increasingly frequent and intense heat waves, which also have consequences for the marine environment, which is progressively overheating. This exceptional increase in temperature is an added stress factor for marine biodiversity, especially for slow-growing organisms, such as posidonia meadows and corals, which are highly vulnerable to any type of disturbance.

This is the case of the gorgonians in the Cabo de Palos-Islas Hormigas Marine Reserve, an infallible indicator of rising water temperatures. The Marine Ecology and Conservation Group of the University of Murcia, whose main researcher is Professor José Antonio García Charton, reminds LA VERDAD that two deaths of white gorgonia (‘Eunicella singularis’) have recently been recorded in this protected area of ​​the coast of Cartagena, in 2007 and 2018. The punctual mortality of the beautiful red gorgonians (‘Paramuricea clata’) has also been detected.

It is very difficult for these invertebrates, which form a habitat in which numerous species of fish take refuge and feed, to resist more than three days with a temperature above 26ºC.

“We fear the worst”



“The next sampling is scheduled for late summer or early fall, which is when these episodes occur. This year, as temperatures are abnormally high, we fear the worst », he warns this newspaper.

What can be done to save the aquatic fauna and flora from these marine fires, how to act? “It is important to increase marine protected areas, which contribute to conserving resilient ecosystems; that is one of the few tools we have to combat the effects of climate change on marine biodiversity. Of course, in combination with the reduction of other human impacts, such as industrial overfishing; pollution (by wastewater, nutrients from agriculture, industry, aquaculture, etc.); the destruction of habitats by coastal works; invasive species… Planning marine activities without taking into account climate change is directly suicidal », he warns crudely but with the unquestionable backing of scientific information.