In 2024, sea level worldwide rose more than expected by the National Aeronautics and United States space (NASA) due to an unusual warming of the oceans. The space agency warns that this indicator continues to increase at an increasingly accelerated pace, which represents a risk to the security of various ecosystems, island regions and economic activities.

NASA, which monitors satellite the elevation of the seas since 1993, predicted an annual increase of 0.43 centimeters (cm). However, the real records corresponding to 2024 revealed An increase of 0.59 cmfigure that exceeds the prediction at 0.16 cm.

Josh Willis, a researcher at the sea level in the NASA jet propulsion laboratory, emphasized that “every year is a bit different, but what is clear is that the level of the ocean continues to rise and the rhythm accelerates.”

The increase of the sea in the Pacific islands is irreversible, confirms NASA A new NASA investigation indicates that almost all the island nations of the Pacific will register floods of greater magnitude in the next 30 years.

The agency’s analysis explains that the unexpected increase is due to the high temperatures registered globally last year. The Copernicus climate change service confirmed in January that 2024 was the hottest year ever registered, with an average land temperature of 15.10 ° C. It also became the first to exceed more than 1.5 ° C pre -industrial levels. Human activity remains the determining factor in these phenomena.

The increase in atmospheric temperatures has modified the participation of the melting of glaciers and thermal expansion (dilation of oceanic water when heated) in the elevation of sea level. NASA explains that, in recent years, two thirds of the increase in sea level were attributed to the incorporation of land water to the ocean, derived from the thaw of ice layers and glaciers, while the thermal expansion contributed to the remaining third. In 2024 these values ​​were invested.

“With 2024 as the warmest registered year, the expanding oceans of the Earth are following this trend, reaching their highest levels in three decades,” said Nadya Vindava Shiffer, head of the physical oceanography programs and the Integrated Observatory of the NASA Earth System.

The agency suggests that heat absorption due to oceanic depths is a growing phenomenon that favors thermal expansion. He explains that marine water is stratified according to its temperature and density, with warm and light layers on cold and dense. The heat absorbed by the superficial stripes is slowly transferred to the depths. Despite this, episodes of strong winds and currents, such as those of the Antarctic Ocean, can mix these layers, carrying the heat of the surface to the oceanic background. In addition, events such as the child, which redistributes large masses of warm water in the central and eastern Pacific, also contribute to the vertical heat transfer in the ocean.

The increase in sea level does not stop

NASA’s satellite records reveal that the annual sea level increase rate has more than duplicated since 1993. The ocean height has risen 10 cm. Several organisms have underlined the risks of this accelerated rise, especially for the Pacific Islands.

Celeste Saulo, general secretary of the World Meteorological Organization, has warned that “due to the increase in sea level, the ocean is going from being a lifelong friend to a growing threat.” For his part, António Guterres, general secretary of the United Nations Organization, said last year that “the increase in sea level is a crisis created entirely by humanity. The world must act and respond before it is too late. It is crucial to reduce global emissions by 43% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels and 60% by 2035 ”.

A NASA study, published in September, predicts that sea level in the Pacific Islands will grow at least 15 cm in the next three decades. He points out that this increase is irreversible: “It will occur independently of whether greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) change in the coming years.” Alerts that the welfare and safety of the island nations are at risk. “Some nations could suffer floods for high tides several times a year at their airports, while others could face more generalized events and equivalent to being underwater for almost half of the year,” he concludes.

According to the report ‘A new climate for peace’commissioned by the G7, the increase in sea level “is a threat to the economic and physical viability of the low areas, since the terrestrial and coastal resources are gradually lost. This can lead to social discomfort, displacement and migration, as well as disagreements on maritime borders and ocean resources. “