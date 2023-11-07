Tens of thousands of Senegalese cross to the Canary Islands every year. Many of them do not make it to the other side, but the boats continue to leave. West Africa correspondent Eva Oude Elferink went to Fass Boye – a coastal town in Senegal – and explains why the population often sees the dangerous crossing as the only way out.

