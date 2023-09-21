A young man Fisherman died after being hit by the Mexican Navy frigate in a chase of the boat that took place at sea after apparently being surprised fishing shrimp on the high seas, where the ban has not yet been lifted.

The event caused pain and indignation among the fishermen and their families in the Las Lajitas fishing campwhere the young man is from.

The facts must be investigated and the sailors punished if they are responsible for the death of the fisherman. However, it cannot be possible that due to a violation of the shrimp ban the life of a young man is lost. It cannot be approved that fishermen violate the ban on the high seas, but neither can the actions of the elements of the Topolobampo Naval Sector to prevent this practice be endorsed.

It is unfortunate that three days before the start of shrimp fishing the sea has become bloody.