Concrete help for the Ukrainian population came from the initiative of SEA, DHL and Euro Food Bankwith the courier who made available a cargo plane for the transport of 21 tons of food to be allocated to refugee people in Romania. The flight departed on 5 April with destination Bucharest from Milan Malpensa and contained the foodstuffs collected on a voluntary basis by the employees of SEA (the company that manages the Milan airports). Once it arrived in Romania, the food was picked up by three trucks and delivered to the Asociatia Mladita, Asociatia Inimi nobile and Asociatia Casa Shalom shelters, which host 240 refugees fleeing the war. Everything was coordinated by the European Food Banks Federation.

