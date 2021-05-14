Of the many possibilities that the relationship between art and politics enables, the most virtuous is the one that moves away from literality and allows the appearance of the collective component as a result of the cross between the visual and the conceptual. It is there that the richest, least obvious and most moving manifestations appear.

The virtual exhibition of the Venezuelan artist Antonio Briceño on the website of UCA Fine Arts Pavilion it is a demonstration of this virtuous pairing and, at the same time, a confirmation of the possibilities of virtual environments to show contemporary art.

The UCA space, under the direction of Cecilia Cavanagh, has remained in this modality since the beginning of the pandemic without losing quality and presenting hierarchical exhibitions.

The crossing, by Briceño, addresses a highly politically charged topic with global reach. The question of forced migration It has long been installed as a relevant geopolitical problem and moves resources of all kinds, at the same time that it is presented as a cruel sample of human nature. The great masses in involuntary movement, in search of a better future, or at least a future, occur on all continents and have the sea as a common scenario. Every day, the artist himself warns, hundreds of people venture into the waters without any certainty, escaping from extreme and inhuman situations.

This is the dramatic script of the exhibition and the artist solves it mixing images with texts. His artistic background is there. First of all, Briceño is a great photographer and the video pieces he presents in The crossing, reveal it very clearly. Just as before he used the human figure to graph the cultural diversity of the American aborigines or the flora of the region to reinscribe the arcana of the tarot, on this occasion, the closeness of his creative history with nature is evidenced by taking water and sea ​​as a narrative, visual and political vehicle.

What is presented on the website of the Pavilion of the Arts is a series of eight pieces of video, a total of nine minutes, in which the visuality is only understood if it is completed with the text. That the work is, indeed, a combination of these supports, does not imply a decrease in the aesthetic potential of the video pieces. On the contrary, each one of them has a number of textures, a logic of arrangement and editing, and a treatment of the final effect that turns them into artistic facts by themselves. Beyond that, the texts help the visitor to understand Briceño’s intention and to look at the videos with different, informed and alert eyes.

Briceño lives in Barcelona, ​​but the pandemic took him in Venezuela. There is not much to elaborate on the drama of migration that the country has suffered for political reasons, until it has become the most important demographic phenomenon of these times. The Mediterranean and the Dragon’s Mouth of the Caribbean Sea unify the dramatic thread of the proposal, showing itself in its perverse double reading, solace for some, burial for others. Asia and Africa also share the sad presence on the artist’s map.

The supporting stories are as short as they are devastating. Dead children, drowned women, men who do not reach their destination. Biographies crossed by cruelty that, despite everything and a pure life drive, they try something that is, at first glance, impossible.

Briceño achieves a fantastic work, full of nuances in which the second voice of humanity appears as a ghost. In the videos, voices of people are heard, in the background, unintelligible but present. A human noise without form, perceptible, but without definition. The crossing has a family resemblance with You will not cross the bridge before reaching the river, the film of Francis Alÿs. The theme is the same and the use of water as an aesthetic resource is similar, but the Venezuelan’s videos go further, reaching even greater intensity.

The presence of The crossing in Buenos Aires, albeit virtually, we owe it to the good judgment of the Chilean curator Ernesto Muñoz, who has long known the work of Antonio Briceño, who saw the need to bring this fragment of his work to the eyes of the cone south.