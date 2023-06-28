Perhaps one day the bodies of the five men who crashed on June 18 with their deep-sea vessel near the wreck of the Titanic will be recovered. For the time being they have, as it is called, one sailor’s grave.

A word with many nuances. It is abstract and vague when it refers to people who ‘remained at sea’, without knowing all the details. The whole sea is their grave. “The end at sea has no place,” wrote German philosopher Andreas Weber. “Whoever disappears there has died wherever the waters rock.”

Ritual

The absence of a body can make it impossible for the bereaved to close their mourning. But the idea of ​​such a seaman’s grave can also comfort: to be absorbed in something grand and pure. “Will the sea encompass and pierce me/ Intoxicate me to its greatest depths,” wrote JJ Slauerhoff in An honest sailor’s grave (1936).

‘Seaman’s grave’ is also the ancient ritual of burial at sea. Think: Lijsken, the ailing cook’s mate of the VOC ship Nieu-Hoorn under skipper Bontekoe. “I had [voor mijn moeder] to bring home a pretty penny from this trip…”, he says in a hoarse voice somewhere beyond the Cape of Good Hope. A little later the flag flies at half-mast and Lijsken is sewn into tarpaulin “and solemnly entrusted to the waves while singing a psalm.” When the next scurvy death – “One, two, three, for God’s sake” – goes into the sea, “the white belly of a shark was seen shining under the water”.

The word ‘seaman’s grave’ did not come into use until the nineteenth century, in English as sailor’s grave, then in Dutch. Anyone who dies at sea now travels to shore in the cold store. You can (sometimes) choose it yourself. In 2012, Neil Armstrong, ex-naval aviator and first man on the moon, opted not for the Arlington cemetery, but for a sea burial (of his ashes in an urn).

It is forbidden to give a body a final resting place in Dutch waters, but the British have traditionally been able to do so at a companywhich also supplies the weighted coffin, with fifty holes to prevent the box from floating due to trapped air.

Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, chiefs of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State respectively, were also given a seaman’s grave after being removed, to prevent their graves from becoming a place of pilgrimage on land.

A ship that takes its passengers into the depths is also called a seaman’s grave. If it’s a warship, it even has protected status. Hence the commotion when illegal wreckers in 2016 turned out to have cleared the wrecks of Dutch naval ships, sunk by the Japanese during the Battle of the Java Sea and the final resting place of 900 naval personnel. Grave desecration.

That word often fell about the looting of the Titanic. Since the discovery of the wreck in 1985 thousands of objects, from a ship’s bell, crockery and jewelery to suitcases and even a farewell letter. In any case, many meanings came together there last week: the visitors to that seaman’s grave found one for themselves.