The tree in the desert was a shadow, vinegar, and something in the conscience like the wandering tone in the arteries of sparkles.

The sea was a secret, a thing in the eyes, with the sparkle of life, and the passion of hearts going deep into eternity. The tree did not wither, and the sea did not dry up, for both of them blasphemed towards the eternal dream, both of them rose in our feelings like clusters of palm trees, like a tidal wave, and here we are today we pick from the necklaces of the sea the glow of the nail with development, and fill our jars of our consciousness of the sweetness of good dates, and go through the worlds in sailors with skill The ancient fins, sharpened in the fields of sophistication, are covered with a distinctive sign indicating that we have passed the Earth, observing a star that shades the heads of the witnesses, and there it remains to watch us, our pursuit, our urging, we broadcast and raise our aspirations, the youth of our aspirations, the height of our aspirations, and the market of our vision, there and further from there Our candles remain lit, the sails flutter as if they were wings, there and we are in a world that knows nothing but the powerful.

And at every step we are there in the future, we weave the threads of the cloth of joy, and weave from the silk of our joy the dresses of happiness, and we go forth as fleecy as the branches, sobbing like our young people who shower the homeland with dreams louder than the face of the moon, and thinner than the ocean of Mars, our youth, they are our arms that She carves glory in the ribs of time, draws a picture of joyful reality on the blackboard of life, and pours the nectar of hope into the cup of our consciousness, our confidence, our steadfastness, our firmness, our glory, and our skill in turning the wheel of the vehicle, in order to reach, and in order to achieve what we aim at, and to document our connection to existence, which is Which educates us in order to continue and go without stumbling, scattering, or clotting, but rather to root and implant our veins in the core of the universe as pioneers of the scientific renaissance in the twenty-first century.

This is a fact and not a coincidence or a contradiction to reality, so when the development in various fields is mentioned, the Emirates must be present as a summary of what the world offers in terms of rejection or details. Because what is happening in the Emirates today is something of an intellectual salvation from the pandemic of preconceived ideas, it is a new cosmic explosion that defines meaning for humanity, and weaves its bid in the velvet of the second genetic mutation.