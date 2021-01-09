Mitch McConnell, who has just been re-elected in his seventh term, will now be the Republican minority leader in the Senate. Although technically it is a tie between the two big blocks, will still maintain ample power to handle the threads of the House. The Kentucky legislator who dumped President Donald Trump at the last minute after the Georgia disaster, he said that she never wants to talk to him again as his obsession with not being ‘the loser’ of the elections it has led the party to lose both seats in this week’s election.

Despite the humiliations and instability of the president, McConnell has achieved during the Trump Administration what no one in the Republican Party had: a substantial tax cut for economic elites and the ratification of three Supreme Court justices.. Additionally, he holds the record for confirming the largest number of magistrates to federal appeals courts during the first two years of a head of state in office.

The ‘Senate scythe’, as he likes to call himself, He was already the architect of the legislative obstruction of President Barack Obama, a total blockade that he has maintained with the initiatives of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. But McConnell in the Senate minority can still be very effective. The fall of Trump has increased his influence in the party and raised him to the rank of the most powerful Republican in Washington, something that will help him define the next two years in office and the initial direction of the tailored formation.

He McConnell’s objective before the future Democratic Administration will be to obstruct and paralyze the Senate as much as possible to hinder Biden’s legislative agenda. An expert manipulator of the upper house springs, he is highly effective in keeping Republicans in line for what he wants, even when criticized. As has happened with his refusal to approve the bailout package, which he finally approved to favor the Senate candidates in Georgia. Without Trump taking over the scene, he will have more leeway without constant harassment from the president and the fear of enraging him.

A profitable mandate



McConnell has already indicated that the initiative to remove the outgoing president via ‘impeachment’ requires the consensus of a majority of the 100 senators, something that ten days after Biden’s inauguration is unrealistic. He and his wife Elaine Chao, who has just resigned as Secretary of Transportation, have benefited greatly from Trump’s tenure, especially with economic rescue loans to companies, many of them directed to businesses associated with the Chao family.

The veteran senator received huge praise from Joe Biden for finally standing up to Trump and certifying his election victory. The Democratic leader was full of praise for him to try to reach his political heart and attract the opposition to an ideal bipartisan alliance. Biden, absent from Washington for the past four years, is heading for an abrupt awakening with McConnell impervious to sentimentality and long in league with corporate and financial interests.