Friday, September 15, 2023, 3:03 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The family of the painter and sculptor Fernando Botero confirmed this Friday the death of the greatest Colombian painter and sculptor, Fernando Botero, born in Medellín in 1932. The death was due to health complications, according to the Colombian press. It so happens that this Thursday, its latest exhibition, ‘Sensuality and Melancholy’, curated by Marisa Oropesa and in which fifty pieces are exhibited, including sculptures, oil paintings and watercolors, which address his most important themes and in which Botero endorses his tendency towards voluptuousness, an exploration of forms that is recommended throughout the world as ‘Boterism’.

This Friday, the Cajamurcia Foundation regretted the death, which coincides with the exhibition of his works in Murcia, and thanks the artist, who until the last moment painted five watercolors a day, for his generosity in authorizing this exhibition project with unpublished works from 2023. Oropesa considers Botero, a genius whose legacy will last for a long time.