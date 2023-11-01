A purchase can solve a problem or give an edge: the objectives of the teams competing for the title

Four teams aiming to win the championship, where perhaps the right reinforcement will make the difference. Some to solve a problem and some to put the extra gear into gear, the transfer men of Milan, Inter, Juve and Napoli are already moving for January. Here are their plans

INTERA role, a sector more than any other, Inter has put under observation. And it’s the attack, because behind the ThuLa not everything has gone smoothly so far. Inzaghi did well to publicly defend Arnautovic and Sanchez, he wouldn’t have been able to move otherwise. But this doesn’t mean that the Nerazzurri managers don’t look around. And from this perspective the name is always the same: Mehdi Taremi of the Port. The Iranian center forward has already communicated to his club that he will not renew his contract which expires next June. And therefore his situation must be monitored, both for the summer but already for January. Much will depend on how much Arnautovic and Sanchez are able to provide guarantees, both physically and in terms of execution between now and Christmas. Thuram and Lautaro started as best they could, but it is unthinkable to rely only on them. Sanchez sent some positive signals, while Arnautovic is still in the pits. And Taremi never left the Nerazzurri’s radar. Inter also dealt with him in the summer, before moving elsewhere. In January the opportunity could be tempting, because Porto, under pressure, could decide to let him leave in order to get money from the sale. With two small notes: the Asian Cup, which will keep the player busy and which is certainly not an incentive. And then the economic room for maneuver of the Nerazzurri club must be understood. But Inter have shown that they know how to exploit the January session, even in previous years. And everyone likes Taremi in Viale della Liberazione. To the point that it will be right to consider him an objective regardless: Inter have also put him in their sights for the summer of 2024. Now the idea of ​​anticipating the blow is teasing, if the conditions for the attack are there. And Taremi – Marotta and Ausilio also know this – has already started to evaluate the possible options at the beginning of the new year. In short: headlights on… (Davide Stoppini) See also F1 | Sargeant will make his Williams debut in FP1 in Austin

JUVEA year ago these days Juventus had three Argentines in their squad: Di Maria, Paredes and Mathias Soulé. There are none left of three but that doesn’t mean we can’t resume the thread of tradition in January. It is no mystery that Juventus is looking for a midfielder to fill the voids left by Pogba and Fagioli, both out of action but for different reasons (one for doping, the other for betting) and among the hot names for the succession c ‘is also Rodrigo’s DePaul, Atletico Madrid midfielder with a long history in Serie A (5 years with the Udinese shirt). De Paul has all the characteristics that Massimiliano Allegri is looking for to retouch his midfield and make it more competitive in terms of the championship: age (29 years old, the age of football maturity), experience (he won a World Cup with his Argentina), flexibility (he is a midfielder who can also play in a more advanced position), physicality and also a good dose of quality. A ready-made reinforcement, who knows our championship well, and this is the advantage over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham’s midfielder who has long been followed by Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna. De Paul has a contract until 2026 with Atletico Madrid. Already this summer there was talk of his possible return to Serie A, but in the end the club decided to keep him, even rejecting an offer of more than 30 million. In short, Atletico would not like to sell him and the player does not seem willing to leave Madrid, but Juventus is pressing to try to make him change his mind. De Paul’s future could be intertwined with that of Hojbjerg, another name that the Juventus management likes. The Dane from Tottenham isn’t playing consistently and wouldn’t mind a change of scenery, but the English club hasn’t given the OK to sell him yet. Both Hojbjerg and De Paul cost no less than 30 million euros, while the Lady would prefer to take a player on loan in January. Lazar also remains among the candidates Samardzic from Udinese, who however is more of an attacking midfielder than a midfielder and compared to the other two he is younger (21 years old) and with less experience. (Fabiana Della Valle)

MILANMilan 2023-24 has been set up according to a precise plan: to provide Pioli with two options per position, more or less in all areas of the pitch. Mission almost entirely accomplished, given that on the left the Rossoneri club began and ended with the same objective: hiring a deputy Hernandez. The question is far from simple, if only for the coming and going of potential replacements that have followed one another at Milanello in recent seasons: alternating on that flank were Dalot, who arrived on loan from Manchester United but nevertheless adapted (the Portuguese plays on the right), Ballo-Touré, a reserve title and a mountain of doubts that led him to farewell at the end of the last transfer market, and Florenzi, a highly experienced winger who also adapted to the left when necessary. There is now a name in the notebook of the Portello managers and it is that of Juan Miranda, a Spaniard born in 2000 from Betis Seville: Milan set their sights on him this summer, they treated him, they tried to dress him in Rossoneri when Saelemakers was one step away from the Andalusian club, but in the end nothing came of it . Everything postponed, to next summer or January. Miranda’s contract will expire in June and the Spanish winger has no intention of renewing it: signing him without cost would be an opportunity for Milan. Even more so because Miranda has already made it clear that the Rossoneri would be a more than welcome solution. To burn out the competition and arm Pioli with new crosses on the left already this season, however, Furlani and Moncada could attempt to make a move in January: with a cost of 3 million, Betis could be convinced to let Miranda leave. It wouldn’t be a big gain, but the green and white club would still be able to monetize from a player who has a transfer market and who risks leaving for nothing. Ramon Planes, sporting director of Betis, tried to shuffle the cards: “With Juan we have been talking about extending for some time. There are two wishes, which must be respected, but the club’s wish is that Miranda can renew”. Milan is standing by the window and preparing: January is near. (Marco Fallisi) See also The reason why Lionel Messi did not play in the US Open Cup final between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo

NAPLESIt is not a good period for Napoli, but it is logical that this is the moment in which all checks are carried out to fix the running engine and make it even more competitive for the championship race, which currently sees Garcia’s Azzurri a good seven away. points from the top, but who will have to face Inter and Juve in December to close the gap in the standings. For Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club, the January transfer window could become important to find a solution to the double, important absence of Frank Zambo Anguissa and Victor Osimhen, given that the Cameroonian midfielder and the Nigerian center forward will be busy between 13 January and 11 February in the African Cup of Nations, which will be played in Ivory Coast. Of course, giving up a scorer like Osimhen is not easy for anyone. But, like a year ago, Napoli has shown that they can find competitive alternatives with Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone. Therefore, despite the weight of the absence, the club will not intervene in that offensive department which already has good solutions and a group of attackers, including wingers and centre-backs, quite well matched in terms of characteristics. However, the situation in the middle is different, because even in these last matches in which Anguissa was missing due to injury, Napoli have encountered various problems. Cajuste isn’t bad, but it still lacks continuity at certain levels. Elmas is more of an attacking midfielder and Garcia still doesn’t trust Gaetano that much, despite his positive appearances. Therefore – also considering Demme’s departure – we are looking for a midfielder who is also capable of acting as a midfielder, but who has the characteristics of a match-stopper. And that he still provides physicality in the middle of the pitch, useful for both phases of the game. The scouting of Maurizio Micheli and Leonardo Mantovani has been working on different profiles for some time. But at the moment there seem to be two most followed ones. Garcia has never hidden his preference for Lucas Tousart, 26 years old, Frenchman who the coach already had in Lyon: “He is one of those players that I would always like to go to war with”, underlined the coach on the eve of Union-Napoli. Yes, because Tousart moved from Hertha to Union in the summer, remaining in Berlin. But so far he hasn’t found continuity and maybe in January he could arrive on loan, in a not particularly onerous operation. The alternative is the Danish Bodo Glimt Albert Grønbæk: 22 years old, he was an Under 21 international with Lindstrom and has quite flexible technical qualities (in the Conference last week he scored a goal and assisted against Besiktas). This is a future investment so observations on returns are intensifying. (Maurizio Nicita) See also The beating of Rome, Lukaku ko, the derby: will Inter now be able to be a team?