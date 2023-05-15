Tomorrow the first leg of the champions who finished the regular season on top, Saturday the return to Lombardy: the usual duel for the eleventh time in a row
The usual notes for the most watched ending. Pro Recco-Brescia is back for the eleventh consecutive time, the thirteenth in history. Only twice have the Lombards prevailed (in 2003 with the epic series concluded with Roberto Calcaterra’s golden goal in the fifth game, then in 2021) who will need a feat to overturn the home factor: in Punta Sant’Anna they will play tomorrow’s first leg and the eventual final match on the 27th, in the middle – on Saturday – the return match. Always with RaiSport cameras.
THE PATH
—
In the semifinals, Sandro Sukno’s champions beat Telimar in two games (18-9 and 5-11): “We need high pace and aggressiveness right from the start. We have something more in terms of quality and experience, they have a shallower bench and that’s why we need to try to tire them out” analyzes Aleksandar Ivovic, captain of Pro Recco who reached 34 tricolors, won all the trophies in the last season (and in this one he has already hit the European Super Cup and the Italian Cup). Sandro Bovo’s Brescia also needed two games to get through the semi-final, but suffering against Ortigia (9-8 and 8-11), as captain Christian Presciutti admits, in their last appearances before the announced retirement: “The confirmation that it was not at all obvious to grab another final. We are aware of our value and we will go to their field with our heads held high, without fear”. The Recchesi ended the regular season in the lead with 76 points (73 for Brescia), prevailing over their rivals in the first leg (4-7) and drawing in the second leg (6-6). Then, who knows, the duel could come back in the Champions League.
THE OTHERS
—
And the final for third place also kicks off which offers another pass for the most important cup, on the same dates as the championship series: Ortigia hosts match-1 against Telimar Palermo. For the fifth place (Len Cup) Trieste and Savona challenge each other, for the seventh place Quinto and Posillipo, in the play-off salvation Anzio and Salerno.
pro recco-brescia, the calendar
—
These are the dates of the matches that are worth the 2023 water polo championship.
Tuesday 16th: race-1 Pro Recco-Brescia (6.30pm)
Saturday 20: race-2 Brescia-Pro Recco (6.45pm)
Saturday 27: possibly race-3 Pro Recco-Brescia (21)
May 15th – 3.16pm
