The usual notes for the most watched ending. Pro Recco-Brescia is back for the eleventh consecutive time, the thirteenth in history. Only twice have the Lombards prevailed (in 2003 with the epic series concluded with Roberto Calcaterra’s golden goal in the fifth game, then in 2021) who will need a feat to overturn the home factor: in Punta Sant’Anna they will play tomorrow’s first leg and the eventual final match on the 27th, in the middle – on Saturday – the return match. Always with RaiSport cameras.

THE PATH

—

In the semifinals, Sandro Sukno’s champions beat Telimar in two games (18-9 and 5-11): “We need high pace and aggressiveness right from the start. We have something more in terms of quality and experience, they have a shallower bench and that’s why we need to try to tire them out” analyzes Aleksandar Ivovic, captain of Pro Recco who reached 34 tricolors, won all the trophies in the last season (and in this one he has already hit the European Super Cup and the Italian Cup). Sandro Bovo’s Brescia also needed two games to get through the semi-final, but suffering against Ortigia (9-8 and 8-11), as captain Christian Presciutti admits, in their last appearances before the announced retirement: “The confirmation that it was not at all obvious to grab another final. We are aware of our value and we will go to their field with our heads held high, without fear”. The Recchesi ended the regular season in the lead with 76 points (73 for Brescia), prevailing over their rivals in the first leg (4-7) and drawing in the second leg (6-6). Then, who knows, the duel could come back in the Champions League.