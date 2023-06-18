The Volpi from Salerno beat Olympus Roma in two matches in the Finals. Samperi: “The greatest joy”. Dalcin: “The victory of all of us”

In the beginning it was Italservice Pesaro, then it was the turn of Real San Giuseppe in the Italian Cup, then of the L84 in the Division Cup, in a Rossinian crescendo we are at the zenith: the futsal championship reaches as far as the south, it belongs to Feldi Eboli first bell to wave the tricolor in the history of futsal.

THE MATCH – At the PalaSport in Cisterna di Latina, race-2 follows in the footsteps of the PalaSele match. In the Olympus Roma outside Rafinha inside Humberto in the twelve, Samperi does not touch anything in his Feldi, same 12 in match-1. D’Orto alternates all the pivots available to look for depth, Feldi leans heavily on Guilhermao who often creates havoc in the Capitoline rearguard. Calderolli has a super chance in the restart, but Ducci rejects his foot: more Feldi (on points) than Olimpus Roma, but the first half ends without a goal. And basically that’s right. See also Nba, the market is heating up: the 10 hottest names for January

THE FINAL UNLOCKS – Even the second half follows that balance resulting from a blocked match. Feldi takes care of uncorking the match: a diagonal from a tight position by Fantecele turns into an assist for the convenient tap-in Guilhermao stationed on the far post, a great blow from the omnipresent Venancio which ends up under the top corner is worth the 2-0, all in 1’25”. D’Orto, as happened in match-1, immediately inserts Schininà as outfield goalkeeper, relying on a repeated 5vs4. Another game in the game begins, as indeed had happened right at the PalaSele, when Olimpus Roma had never managed to score at the Feldi 5vs5. And just like in Ebolitan land, Sacon (from a distance) will take care of reopening the final. The 89 of the capitolini tries again shortly thereafter, this time it is the post that saves Dalcin. Roman forcing doesn’t lead to goals, it would have been worth the extra time. It ends 2-1, Feldi Eboli is the champion of Italy. See also Uncover the World Cup in DONJUAN: bomb photos of Carolina Cruz and Melina Ramírez

BOW TO FELDI – “The greatest joy I could ever feel”. After losing two Scudetto finals for Salvo Samperi it’s time to rejoice: “Olimpus Roma had a lot of quality – underlines the Sicilian coach – but we were good at defending strongly. Let’s enjoy this indescribable joy, it’s the first championship for all of southern Italy”. None of Olimpus Roma has scored in Dalcin without a goalkeeper. “Merit of the whole group, not just mine – remarked the rossoblù goalkeeper – we wanted this scudetto after last year’s final, now we are in history”. This is the summary table of the Scudetto playoffs.

SERIE A NEW ENERGY – PLAYOFFS

1)NAPLES FUTSAL-META CATANIA (race-1 5-4, race-2 5-3)

2) FELDI EBOLI-SANDRO ABATE (5-4, 2-1)

3) FUTSAL PESCARA– CAME DOSSON 7-2 (5-6, 4-2)

4) OLYMPUS ROME-L84 (4-2, 4-1)

X) NAPLES FUTSAL-FELDI EBOLI 3-6 (game-1 3-2, game-2 2-5)

Y) OLYMPUS ROME-FUTSAL PESCARA (4-0, 4-1) See also Thiago Motta wizard of Bologna: Inter-Psg, the shadow of the Rossoblu coach

OLIMPUS ROME-FELDI EBOLI 1-2 (game 1 2-3)

June 17 – 10.31pm

