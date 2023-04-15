Mark Sheehan, the guitarist of The Script, died on Friday at the age of 46. The Irish band reports this on social media.

“Dearly beloved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a short illness,” the group said. It is not clear what exactly was wrong with him. He is survived by his wife Reena and three children.

The guitarist was still absent from the band’s concerts in 2021 and early 2022, because he spent time with his family. The other band members encouraged that. “His kids needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” singer Danny O’Donoghue said.

The family and band ask fans to respect their privacy "during this tragic time." Under the message it rains sad reactions from fans and colleagues. "Thinking of you all, Mark was one of the kindest and most talented people I have met," writes Laura Whitmore, known as a former presenter of Loveisland. 'This will devastate you', musician Jp Cooper responds. "Such a lovely, caring guy with a warm heart."

The Script is part of the Pinkpop festival line-up this year. The band is known for hits like The Man who can’t be moved, hall of fame and Superheroes. The group is in the Top 2000 of 2022 with four songs.



