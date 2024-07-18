Fallout TV Series Season 2 May Return to Screens Sooner Than Expectedat least according to Vernon Sanders, an executive at Amazon MGM Studios. According to the man, the script has already been written things are moving “very quickly” behind the scenes.
“The team has always had a very clear vision for Fallout, so I can tell you that we already have scripts in hand for Season 2,” Sanders told Deadline.We have very high quality goalsso we’re going to make sure that season 2 not only lives up to the first season, but that it offers even more. We have a plan that is moving forward very quickly. I can’t give you an exact date, but I think that Everyone will be happy with how quickly we return with season 2.“
Awards and recognitions
The series was recently nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards, while Walton Goggins, who plays the Ghoul, received a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.
Fallout tells the story of Vault 33, after the nuclear war that wiped out civilization as we know it. Goggins stars alongside Ella Purnell, who plays Lucy MacLeana young woman who has only known life inside Vault 33, who finds herself catapulted outside in search of her father, who has been kidnapped by a group of raiders.
Fallout is Prime Video’s most successful series since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweras well as a phenomenon capable of selling the Fallout video game many millions of extra copies.
