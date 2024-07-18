Fallout TV Series Season 2 May Return to Screens Sooner Than Expectedat least according to Vernon Sanders, an executive at Amazon MGM Studios. According to the man, the script has already been written things are moving “very quickly” behind the scenes.

“The team has always had a very clear vision for Fallout, so I can tell you that we already have scripts in hand for Season 2,” Sanders told Deadline.We have very high quality goalsso we’re going to make sure that season 2 not only lives up to the first season, but that it offers even more. We have a plan that is moving forward very quickly. I can’t give you an exact date, but I think that Everyone will be happy with how quickly we return with season 2.“