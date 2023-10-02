After 148 days of strike, the WGA (Writers Guild of America) has reached a provisional agreement with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). This agreement has 94 pages that include improvements in salaries, minimum number of scriptwriters per project, and regulation of the use of artificial intelligence.

Geoffrey Hinton (father of AI) said in May that he regretted his research. As you all know, Pandora’s box (which was actually an amphora) cannot be closed. Their evils are already rampant, generating photos of minors in marbles, fake news, university papers, criminal translations, etc. The usual devils without the cumbersome effort of doing things yourself.

AI, like all the evils of our time, will conquer us through convenience and pure nonsense. Everything deceptive, everything questionable, comes in seductive forms. Wouldn’t it be faster to do that job with ChatGPT? Why don’t you ask for a carton of milk to be brought to you by bike instead of going down to get it? What if you look at this notification? Don’t you feel like buying this product with just one click? And we are so innocent that we go like Pinocchio to the Island of Games.

Little by little we become entangled in that spider web that has made our lives an agonizing wandering between screens. The difference between making life easier and taking away its meaning begins to be small. The scriptwriters and actors have realized in time that they can become expendable. They work in an industry that employs millions of people and generates tens of billions. And it took them almost half a year to reach an agreement. Be careful, the neighbor’s beards are already cut.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP