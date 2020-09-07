A girl within the Mexico Metropolis subway. José Pazos / EFE

No one, in January, may have imagined that we might attain the so-called “nationwide month” of September like this, with virtually seventy thousand deaths from covid-19, an epidemic that at first of the 12 months sounded unique and distant and from which, amongst us, solely the consultants knew or those that don’t miss information. No: nobody thought that we might add seven months sunk on this paradoxical situation of being neither free nor locked up … As a result of folks in our cities are sheltered till they cease being so, that’s, till they must go to work or till they’re crave a mango with chili or …