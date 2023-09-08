The Turkish world champion has been exposing herself for some time to claim the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in her country. But she continues to be targeted and disowned as a representative of Turkey. Even after the last triumph
Turkey’s victory at the recent European Volleyball Championship, with its success at the tie break in the final against Serbia, has greatly exacerbated the public discussion within the country, which for years has experienced a profound dualism between the more religious and traditionalist in politics and the electorate, and the more progressive and attentive to social dynamics. In particular, it is Ebrar Karakurt, opposite class of 2000, who pays the price, seen in Italy in recent years and about to move to Russia, to Lokomotiv in Kaliningrad, for the 2023/2024 season.
