Turkey’s victory at the recent European Volleyball Championship, with its success at the tie break in the final against Serbia, has greatly exacerbated the public discussion within the country, which for years has experienced a profound dualism between the more religious and traditionalist in politics and the electorate, and the more progressive and attentive to social dynamics. In particular, it is Ebrar Karakurt, opposite class of 2000, who pays the price, seen in Italy in recent years and about to move to Russia, to Lokomotiv in Kaliningrad, for the 2023/2024 season.