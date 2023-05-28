The Salento feat passes from the penalty spot: Falcone saves a penalty from Gytkjaer, then in the 11th minute of added time the center forward unloads the ball into the net which is worth Serie A

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

Something incredible happens. Lecce saved themselves a day early, thanks to a coldly kicked penalty from 2002 Lorenzo Colombo who lives a stone’s throw from the U-Power, in Vimercate. Monza abandons dreams of glory and falls after eight useful results (0-1). The daring and absurd final in the eighth minute of added time. When a lunge from the young Colombo, who came on in the 42nd minute of the second half, was deflected for a corner. He beats Captain Hjulmand. The carom ball on the hero’s arm in the negative Gytkjaer and the Var signal to go and review. Which Doveri promptly does. Penalty. That Lollo is not wrong by giving the victory to Lecce under the clove of crazed fans. Monza in disbelief sees eighth place vanish, the record for points as a newly promoted team that remains with Chievo (54). The streak ends at eight races and 18 points. But, in any case, it’s a good season for the club revitalized by Adriano Galliani and for the technical surprise Raffaele Palladino who this time has had no luck in the assault on the conquest of the three fundamental points. And saw an incredible afternoon. Because Monza got the penalty 7 minutes from the end. But Falcone’s big hand extended on Gytkjaer’s shot.

The pre — The U-Power is not full as announced, but there are a lot of people. Above all, there are 2500 people from Lecce who occupy almost an entire curve. Palladino, who took the stage for the renewal of the contract that will be signed on 5 June this week, changes two men compared to the match won in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo: Izzo is in the three-man defense and not Caldirola, in the middle he returns Rovella and Sensi are on the bench. Up front three who have at least a 7 on their shirt: Dany Mota, 47, Caprari, 17, Petagna 37. Baroni, as expected, keeps playmaker Hjulmand seated and confirms Blin as guide in midfield with Oudin and Askildsen as mezzaali. Up front is Ceesay, also expected, with Colombo (who is from Vimercate) ready for the restart and Banda (returning from disqualification) plays on the left and not Di Francesco. Before the start, the two souls of the clubs Adriano Galliani from Monza and Saverio Sticchi Damiani from Lecce display the flag of Ukraine. Some children of Monza players enter the field with their fathers. Handsome. But the choreography set up by the Monza curve is also beautiful, on the notes of Max Pezzali’s Years: four banners displayed: 28-9-2018 “The adventure begins”. 8-6-2020 “We take back our history”. 29-5-2022 “the dream comes true”. 30-4-2023 “The journey continues”. There is the whole beginning of the Berlusconi-Galliani management. B, Serie A and armored salvation at the end of April. Then the stadium is colored in red and white. In yours another very long banner, before the start: “10 years of faith and passion for the consecration crowned by a history of passion. Thank you forever” See also The best 5 moments of Enzo Pérez at River Plate

Play — It’s hot and it shows. The rhythms are not very high, but Banda goes anyway and in the 11th minute his shot is deflected for a corner. Six minutes later it was Pablo Mari who saved the Zambian’s cross with Gambian Ceesay who was ready in the middle. On 21′ it is Doveri who lets play on a foul by Ciurria on the usual Banda. At 25′ time out. Monza stings little, zero shots on goal. A contact between Dany Mota puts the Lecce goalkeeper out of the game for a few seconds. Again nothing for Doveri who in the 44th minute pardons Gendrey from the dangerous yellow card (he’s on a warning), hard entry on Izzo, but first there’s a clumsy cross-shot by Dany Mota that creates danger.

Second half — It starts again with two changes for Monza: Sensi for Rovella and Birindelli for Petagna. With Dany Mota going to play central forward and Ciurria being advanced. Just Ciurria, with the home team who started decisively, smoothed out a nice ball in the center of the box after 1 minute and a half. But after this and a few blazes from Banda (who naively gets himself booked, delivering a free-kick that Caprari kicks out), Monza understands that they need to push again: so Palladino throws in another true center forward, Gytkjaer for Caprari and also inserts Vignato for Dany Mota. On 19′ Baroni responds. Here are Lecce’s first substitutions: Di Francesco for a spent Strefezza (always well doubled) and also Hjulmand who is risked after the injury in place of Askildsen who made him. But the median needs to be strengthened and the density increased in view of the final attacks from Monza who are looking for and dreaming of eighth place. In fact, the Tuscan coach also inserts Maleh for Oudin. See also Vuelta a España 2023: the brutal route, 10 high finishes!

In short, total protection of the draw. Palladino, on the other hand, chooses the completely offensive route: Izzo out, Colpani also in and a change of formation: 4-2-3-1. And it was Colpani who struck, or rather he was hit….Because on an unfortunate turnover by Banda he flies away and is touched by Baschirotto in a slide. Doveri concedes the corner, but Marini sends him to the Var and it’s a penalty. Gytkjaer goes on the spot but Falcone is prodigious, he stretches out with his big hand and rejects. In the meantime, everything had happened on the pitch. With reds given to those on the bench: Lecce director Trinchera, Monza winger Donati. It’s a finale to be experienced… with Baroni making his last moves: Colombo from Vimercate for Ceesay, and Pezzella for Banda who has none left, risked a red card and, above all, has to be defended to death. With eight minutes of recovery. But the incredible thing happens right at the last minute of stoppage time: Colombo lunges for a corner. Hjulmand beats him but the ball crashes into Gytkjaer’s arm, thus completing his beastly Sunday. Doveri goes to the monitor and assigns the penalty to the eleventh of added time. Lollo Colombo from Vimercate goes on the spot, because the specialists Strefezza and Ceesay have left. And he’s not wrong. And he saves Lecce. See also Everything ready: The final of the MX League between Atlas and León was defined

May 28, 2023 (change May 28, 2023 | 5:27 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Scream #Columbus #Lecce #clears #Monza #101st #minute #saved