The president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura, Lucas Jiménez, said this Sunday that “he has not been or participated in any agreement on ecological flows.” In a note issued in response to the LA VERDAD interview with Minister Teresa Ribera, Scrats added that he would never have accepted “not even one liter above six m3/second in Aranjuez.”

Jiménez attacked Ribera’s statements. «I order the minister to stop distorting reality or to reliably indicate at what exact meeting this president was informed of an agreement in this regard. It doesn’t concern me, although it is clear what his personality is, that he puts his coaches and even his fellow party members in these parts in a bad light, whom he openly accuses of lying. They seem to consent to it,” he said.

«It was precisely his testosterone along with Page’s proverbial and more than well-known habitual excess of it, which scuttled the proposals of his technical team. If the minister, intelligent as few, had been cold, another rooster would crow for us, “he criticized, referring to the minister’s argument that” on the subject of water there is plenty of noise and testosterone, and there is a lack of coldness “.

«We farmers are not politicians. What moves farmers and farmers, beware, is the fear of losing their company, their property. That’s called adrenaline, not testosterone. I hope that Teresa, visceral as well as intelligent and authoritative, is capable of accepting this,” concluded Jiménez.