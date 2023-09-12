Flyhigh Works And PICO studydeveloper of Shinobo non Gratathey announced The Scramble Vicea new mecha-themed 2D scrolling action game coming soon to PC through Steam during 2024.

In the year 2048, with the advancement of technology, there is a surge in criminal acts using robots. The biggest perpetrators of crimes are terrorists, who become more and more destructive every day. Security levels in the capital are at an all-time low.

Handling the situation is the infamous 9th Mobile Unit of the Tokyo Police Department, also known asThe Scramble Vice”. Wearing an armed exoskeleton suit, the police officer Sakuragi Kei of the 9th unit is ready to fight robot crimes in Neo Tokyo!

His “ASURA” can equip various firearms and melee weapons. It is also equipped with a “Homing Missile” function that follows targets wherever they go and a “Roller Boost” function that allows you to dodge even the most violent hail of enemy bullets. Are you ready to clean up Tokyo?

Below we can see the announcement trailer.

The Scramble Vice – Announcement Trailer

Source: Flyhigh Works Street Gematsu