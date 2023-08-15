Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 2:56 p.m.



Early this Tuesday, the more than 100 young people who have participated in the ‘Helios 2023’ camp for fifteen days arrived in the City of the Sun. An appointment in which this year only the youngest have participated, since the oldest in the group have traveled to the north of the country on this occasion to do the Camino de Santiago.

Ángel Meca, Councilor for Local Development of the Lorca City Council, came to receive the group. During the act, Meca declared that in the next few days representatives of the Consistory and the scouts will meet to resume several projects focused on attracting troops and scout groups from all over Spain to the municipality of Lorca. “This movement is very important in our country. Every year thousands of young people integrate hundreds of camps throughout the territory and our claims are that Lorca becomes a destination for these plans, “said Meca. In this sense, the mayor alluded to the mild temperatures of the municipality during the winter months, which would allow activities of this type at a time when it is difficult to find a place to set up camp.

Finally, it should be remembered that the Ciudad del Sol scout group is one of the oldest in Spain, as it is the historical heir of the ‘Lorca Troop of Spanish Explorers’, founded in 1914, just 2 years after the arrival in our country of this movement of English origin.