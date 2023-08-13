The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) left their wounded brother-soldiers on the battlefield and fled after a failed attack. This was reported “RIA News” with reference to a Russian volunteer intelligence officer with the call sign Hans.

The situation occurred near the village of Pervomayskoye in the Avdeevka direction. According to the source, the nationalists made attempts to seize the settlement during the night. A group of 10-12 people fell under the scope of the Russian army.

“All night they tried to get out of the fire of our artillery. In the morning, an evacuation car came for them, ”said Hans.

The footage provided by Gans shows how the Russian military attacked the shelter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with mortar fire. At the same time, a Ukrainian evacuation vehicle drove up to the hidden soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“An accurate shot destroyed the house in which the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hiding. Also, by the power of the explosion, we can say that the ammunition load was blown up, ”said the Russian intelligence officer.

After that, the recording shows how the car, which had barely arrived, turns around and urgently leaves the line of fire, leaving its wounded behind.

Earlier, on August 12, Vitaliy, a captured militant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told in an interview with Izvestia how commanders deceive their subordinates by deliberately throwing them under bullets. According to him, one day the commander gave a seemingly simple task – to leave and occupy an empty trench near the crossroads. However, the Russian military turned up on the spot, surrounded them and took them prisoner.

On the same day, captured Ukrainian marine Vladimir Reul said that during the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine he was abandoned by his own colleagues, and then handed over to Russian troops by the security service (SBU) that had recruited him. The prisoner said that he was deceived, using for his own purposes “like cannon fodder.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.