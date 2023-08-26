The intelligence officer announced the active use of cluster munitions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kupyansk

A reconnaissance officer of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District spoke about the use of cluster munitions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. His words lead RIA News.

According to him, this type of weapons is actively used along the same coordinates where large-caliber artillery and tanks operate, the Ukrainian military does not conduct offensive operations, taking up defense.

“Recently they recaptured the position, they tried to break through it, the soldiers heard distinctly Polish voices,” the intelligence officer said.

The commander of the mortar crew specified that the Russian fighters are responding with the work of artillery against the infantry hiding in the trenches and dugouts, as well as against lightly armored vehicles and at the moments of rotation of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He noted that intelligence constantly monitors Ukrainian positions and transmits coordinates if they are found.

Earlier, the former commander of the Air Force of the Black Sea Fleet (Air Force of the Black Sea Fleet), retired Lieutenant General Nikolai Fadeev, said that attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack Russian facilities in the Black Sea are doomed to failure.