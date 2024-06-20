Albert made landfall this Thursday morning in Mexico and became a tropical depression, but its impact is still being felt in southern Texas, where 51 counties were declared “disaster zone” due to the floods that the storm has left in its wake. Downtown Galveston is completely flooded and authorities have asked the population not to drive on flooded streets because it represents a risk to their safety. Governor Greg Abbott yesterday warned of the possibility of a catastrophe, with “serious and widespread property damage, injuries and loss of life.” However, so far no deaths have been reported, but on the other side of the border there have been four deaths attributed to Albert. Three of them, children.

This morning, the tropical depression was located 95 miles (152 kilometers) west of Tampico and 280 miles (450 kilometers) southwest of Brownsville. It will continue its movement through Mexican territory at a speed of 18 mph (28 km/h) before completely dissipating at night, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Winds are moving at 35 mph (56 km/h), well below the 50 miles (80 km/h) that were recorded early Thursday morning. However, the tornado watch remains in place in the southern Texas plains.

All tropical storm warnings associated with Albert have been suspended, but flooding and rain will continue on both sides of the border. About 10 inches (2.5 centimeters) of precipitation is forecast for the Texas coast accompanied by gusty winds, but weather conditions are expected to be much better Friday morning.

Authorities have not yet issued a report on the damage, but data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimates that one inch of flooding (2.5 centimeters) can cause illnesses worth $25,000.

The northeastern United States, turned into a sauna

The scorching heat sweeping across the eastern half of the United States entered its fourth day Thursday, as the Northern Hemisphere celebrates the official arrival of summer. Several northeastern states have welcomed the summer solstice by sweltering under a heat wave that will reach its peak in the eastern Great Lakes and New England this Thursday. Temperatures will exceed 90 ºF (32.2 ºC) in States such as New York and Pennsylvania and will touch 100 ºF (37.7 ºC) in New Hampshire and Connecticut. However, the heat index, or wind chill, will rise to 105ºF (40.5ºC) at various points.

Residents of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine are the most exposed to the adverse effects of heat this Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. It is in these areas where the high temperatures will give little respite, remaining unbearable even at night. In addition, “it is likely” that localities in these States will suffer consequences in “healthcare systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure,” details the agency.

In total, almost 100 million people —30% of the American population—is under extreme heat advisories, alerts or warnings this afternoon, according to figures from the National Weather Service. So far, the heat wave has broken or equaled 20 daily high temperature records, according to the agency. In Boston, Massachusetts, a high of 98ºF was recorded on Wednesday, surpassing a record of 96 degrees set on the same day in 1923. New highs are expected to be reached between this Thursday and Friday.

The heat gripping most of the country this week is the result of an extensive heat dome (also known as a heat dome or heat wave, or heat dome in English). This atmospheric phenomenon occurs when a layer of warm air accumulates near the Earth’s surface and is trapped by a layer of cooler air above it. The trapped air creates a kind of oven above the ground. Due to climate change, heat domes and heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense.

Beyond the high temperatures it has brought with it, this heat wave is considered especially dangerous because it has arrived too early in the season, at the beginning of summer, when people are not yet prepared. In addition, it has hit areas of the northeast, especially places in New England, where it is not common to feel tropical heat like the one experienced this week.