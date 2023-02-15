Scotland, Sturgeon resigns: the prime minister will remain in office until the election of his successor

The resignation will not be immediate of the Scottish premier Nicola Sturgeon who, she announced at a press conference, will remain in office until a successor is elected. ”Yes, I can still fight for a few months”, he added, while ”honestly, the answer is obviously different” if ”the question is: can I give this job everything it requires and deserves for another year, let alone for the rest of this legislature. Can I give him all the energy he needs the way I’ve been putting in every day for the past eight years?”

Nicholas Sturgeonthe premier of the local government of the Scotland and leader of the independence party of the SNP, he resigns from his office: the BBC reports it, specifying that the announcement of his resignation will be given at a press conference in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon served as First Minister of Scotland for more than eight years, taking over from Alex Salmond following the referendum on Scottish independence of the 2014. He is the longest serving prime minister in the country. It is not yet clear when he will actually leave office.

BBC Chief Political Correspondent Nick Eardley said a source close to the Prime Minister said: “He’s had enough.”

The premier was at the center of controversywhile his government has tried to pass the gender reforms, only to be blocked by the UK government. And the last few weeks have seen her forced to deal with the accommodation of transgender prisoners in women’s facilities.

Rising to power unchallenged after the ill-fated 2014 independence referendum, Nicola Sturgeon succeeded Alex Salmond, the mentor she would come into conflict with for years to come over her handling of sexual harassment allegations against him.

According to British media reports, the Prime Minister resigns without realizing his key political mission: the independence of Scotland. His party is set to meet next month to discuss the possibility of treating the upcoming UK election as a “de facto referendum”, with more than 50% of the vote seen as a mandate to start negotiations for Scotland to become an independent country.

