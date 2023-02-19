Actually they put them on themselves, by force and violence. These words are applicable to the revolutionaries who managed to sit on the seats of the Constituent Congress of Querétaro in 1916-17 to make the Mexican Constitution that is actually, in some aspects, anti-Mexican, due to the rabid anti-Catholic masonic ideology of the Deputies, under the slogans coming from the United States, embodied in Articles 3, 27 and 130, in addition to 124.

One of the most radical and fanatical was Luis G. Monzón, from Arizpe, Sonora, who was not elected but assigned by the political mafia, as he himself implied, acknowledging his wild radical ideas with revolutionary pride, although he was later expelled from Sonora by the Governor, considered an undesirable agitator.

Monzón, a close friend of Mújica and Calles, said, in the session of December 28, 1916: “I would like us to get rid of the morbid concerns that we bring to school from home and that it did not know how to destroy, so that our judgments are straighter and more accurate…

Now, if radicalism should be the basis of our discussions in this Congress, it is natural, it is logical, that the decisions of the Reform Commission are also radical and to demonstrate that the radicalism that reigns in our opinions is not extreme radicalism. and impracticable, as is believed, I will allow myself to make a brief historical review of Sonoran social life that is based on a greater radicalism.

Education

Primary education, both in private schools and in official schools, is “rational”, because it combats error in all its redoubts, unlike secular education, which does not teach error, does not preach it, but instead , tolerates it, with hypocritical resignation.

The ministers of the cults, especially the Catholic friars, do not have access in the Sonoran primary schools, because we know that these gentlemen, when they intervene in the school, always find a way to imbue their errors in the conscience of the children, even when they give classes in shorthand, typing, music or military tactics.

For this reason I am going to make a prediction: I believe that the first Article to be reformed in the 1917 Constitution will be Article 3, declaring that teaching will be “rational”, not secular and I believe that this initiative will come from the Pedagogical Congress.

National”…

Monzón’s prediction would be fulfilled in the Cárdenas era, which was always ideologically managed by Mujica. But in reality the secular school has never been neutral, but always anti-religious. All of this is Mexican history and it explains the special hatred for the Catholic Church of the revolutionary politicians of Sonora at that time: Obregón y Calles.

