Every December 31st it is time to take a look at the data and analyze which players have stood out in the year and if any have already written their name in gold letters in the history of football. 2020, of course, has also been peculiar in these records. The stoppage of the competition does not allow to measure these parameters naturally. Without going any further, the Champions avoided the second leg matches or the excessive accumulation of matches in the domestic championships led the coaches to make more rotations than usual. But looking at the classic statistics before eating the grapes, there is one fact to highlight: Lewandowski and Gnabry have become one of the best scoring couples of all time. Of course, far from other records, not so distant in time, although with a feeling that they will not be seen for decades.

The abysmal year of Luis Suárez and Leo Messi in the 2015-16 season it closed with the round figure of one hundred goals between the two. The Uruguayan, author of 40 in the League, finished the campaign with 59 in his locker. The Argentine did not even have his best year in front of the door and finished with 41. The study presented establishes as a rule that a footballer can only be represented once, so Messi will not appear again in these lines, despite his recital of face to door day after day for the last five decades. The hundred goals of the Blaugrana couple surpass the second best record by eight, the work of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. There were other times at the Bernabéu when a Portuguese with the ‘7’ on his back did not stop picking up the ball from the rival goal. He was accompanied by a French striker, still present for Valdebebas. The latter signed 32 goals. His partner, 60. Gerd Müller and Uli Hoeness close the podium, with Bayern Munich from 1972-73 with which they scored 88 goals.

Top ten scoring pairs * Year Players Team Goals 2015-16 Suárez (59) and Messi (41) Barcelona 100 2011-12 Cristiano (60) and Benzema (32) Real Madrid 92 1972-73 Müller (66) and Hoeness (22) Bayern 88 2019-20 Lewandowski (55) and Gnabry (23) Bayern 78 2015-16 Ibrahimovic (50) and Cavani (25) PSG 75 1960-61 Puskas (44) and Di Stéfano (30) Real Madrid 74 2010-11 Falcao (39) and Hulk (35) Port 74 2008-09 Dzeko (36) and Grafite (35) Wolfsburg 71 2017-18 Salah (44) and Firmino (27) Liverpool 71 2011-12 Huntelaard (48) and Raúl (21) Schalke 04 69 * Players can only be represented once. ** The data are from the year 1950.

The two protagonists mentioned above are one step away from history: Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry. The Pole has signed the best year of his career in an unforgettable team. Up to a total of 55 occasions, the speaker has loudly yelled one of his goals. The winger signed 23, which serves to be the best couple of the Pole. The fifth duet of statistics is also recent. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson CavaniProbably in the prime of their careers, they teamed up to score 75 goals with the ambitious project of the Paris Saint Germain Sheikh: 50 were from the Swede; 25 of the Uruguayan.

It was another time, with a very different football, when Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stéfano they scored 74 goals for Real Madrid. Specifically, in the 1960-61 season. They marked 50 years later Radamel Falcao and Hulk for Porto. Although Dzeko He was the great name of Wolfsburg 2008-09, he had a partner almost at his height: Graphite (36 points vs 35). The 71 who celebrated do not exceed to Salah and Roberto Firmino, authors of the same figure. It could be dressed in white, but it was already with both in Germany. They close the ‘top-10’ Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Raúl González Blanco with Schalke 04 in 2011-12. The Dutchman scored 48; the Spaniard settled for 21.