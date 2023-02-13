River Plate, one of the top candidates to win the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer by history, by current events and by squad, recovered after his visit to Córdoba against Belgrano where they lost 2-1, with another identical result but this time in favor, against Argentinos Juniors.
In a Monumental that was a party from start to finish for the tribute to the champions with the Argentine team and for the remodeling of its stadium, we reviewed the scores of the footballers led by Martín Demichelis.
Franco Armani (5): He was slow in the Argentinos Juniors goal and also in the one that ended up being annulled.
Andres Herrera (4): He did not have a good time, again, being constantly overwhelmed by Cabral, one of the most prominent Argentines.
Jonathan Maidana (6): He won more than he lost in a spicy duel against the giant Ávalos. The service experience.
Enzo Diaz (7): This was the player who went looking for River. Despite his bad game in Córdoba, Demichelis bankrolled him, put him back as second center back and this time he responded, with a lot of presence.
Milton Helmet (7): Clean starts as usual. Always go forward and with intention.
Enzo Perez (6): He practically did not miss passes and they committed the first penalty. The owner of the midfield.
Rodrigo Aliendro (5): He did not transcend in the game either, neither as an aid to Enzo Pérez, nor by detaching himself in attack.
Pablo Solari (5): A couple of cons that started well and faded. It was not dangerous in the area.
Nacho Fernandez (6): The occasional flash. He did not find spaces, they marked him staggered and they canceled him in a large part of the game.
JOSE PARADELA (8): He seems to be more confident in showcasing his game in 2023. He asks for all the balls. It starts better than it ends. When it came out, it earned the first applause from the public.
Miguel Borja (6): It goes down, it makes diagonals, it moves. He asked for the penalty at a hot moment and executed it with great authority, strong in the middle. The hummingbird.
