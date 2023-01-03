Real Madrid visited Cacereño at the Príncipe Felipe and had a rather gray game. Ancelotti’s men did not quite get into the rhythm of the game and after failing to break equality in the first 45 minutes. Rodrygo after the equator in an individual play decided the match. Here we leave you the scores of the Madrid players.
Lunin (POR): 7- He plays once every two months, he wanted to leave the club in the summer and ended up giving in to play this type of game. He proved to be a safe keeper under sticks.
Lucas Vazquez (RL): 7- active throughout the game. Lucas is always life insurance. He created a good alliance with Asensio for the right sector, which was the one Madrid played the most for.
Militao (DFC): 5- You can not ask for more. She came out at half-time and left his place to Rudiger. He did not finish picking up the rhythm of the game. He played too much, without desire.
Nacho (DFC): 6- he took a pretty nasty kick in the first half but held on throughout the game. He needed minutes, he hadn’t felt like a footballer for a long time.
Odriozola (LI) 5- lasted 51 minutes on the pitch, he suffered a hamstring injury. He played in a position that is not his and was injured. After not competing all season, he couldn’t ask for more. His game wasn’t bad, he tried again and again.
Tchouameni (CDM): 5- He was changed at halftime. He is the man who plays everything with Ancelotti and he was not up to the game, he did not finish picking up the pace. Valverde entered his place.
Ceballos (CM): 6- He did not finish taking the center of the field. Perhaps because of the size of the field, perhaps because of the pressure from the rival or perhaps because he did not finish adapting to the rhythm of the game. He wasn’t good, but he showed his face.
Camavinga (CM): 6- inconsequential. She did not finish showing up as requested. Inaccurate in passing, slow in control… It wasn’t his day, he is a player who needs space to shine, and he had anything but space.
Asensio (RW): 7- Of the three above, he was the one who could win the most. He didn’t have much luck in the last meters but he didn’t skimp on the effort.
Rodrygo (DC): 7- After a first half where he did not shine, he tried again and again despite being offside on several occasions when he was going to face the goal. He did not benefit from the position despite the fact that he was throwing unchecks over and over again. He scored the goal that undid the 0-0.
Hazard (IS): 3- He made it clear that he is an unrecoverable player. It was speculated that the best Hazard had returned to training, but on the Príncipe Felipe pitch he did not show it. He looked totally out of shape. Slow and not hungry. He was replaced by Álvaro Rodríguez.
Rudiger (DFC) 7- He gave another air to the team. He came on at half-time but kept the line tight. He was the protagonist and was noted.
Valverde (CM) 6- He entered through Tchouaméni and delayed Camavinga’s position. He gave Ancelotti’s team a plus in midfield, with Fede Madrid had one more march.
Vallejo (LI) 6- He came on to replace Odriozola. The logical thing would have been for Nacho to have occupied the side and he the central position, but Ancelotti trusted to leave him the lane.
Álvaro Rodríguez (DC) SC-
Arribas (ED) SC-
