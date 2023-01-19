Real Madrid gets into the quarterfinals after coming back from behind in the second half. Ancelotti revolutionized the match with his changes and got a pass to the next round when all seemed lost. Madrid went 2-0 at halftime. Here we leave you the scores of the players:
Courtois: (5) He should not have played, since the goalkeeper of the Cup is Lunin. Ancelotti was clever and it backfired on him. In minute 4 of the game the first had already conceded. He couldn’t do anything on either of the two goals.
Nacho: (7) On your line. compliant. He played on the right side and had to appear inside the area to put out a couple of fires. He deserves many more minutes than he is getting, he is the fittest defender in the squad with Militao.
Military: (6) He is the central defender of reference for this team, although on this occasion he lacked confidence at the start of the game. It is something that he is accustoming us to, to go overboard in multiple sections of the game. He conceded the throw-in that started the play for Villarreal’s first goal. Despite the mistake at the start, he made up for it in the second half, scoring the equalizing goal.
Rudiger: (4) A player who is out of shape. We have seen very good versions of Rudiger, without going any further in the World Cup against Spain, but this is not that version. His last three games have been nonsense, he doesn’t have a Real Madrid level right now. He will get back in shape.
Mendy: (3) The left wing of Real Madrid in defense with Rudiger and Mendy is the worst that is remembered in recent years. It is not at the level. He does not contribute anything to the team with or without the ball. He is a viva la vida, a messy player, he arrives late, he is not well positioned. He gave a whole class on what a left back doesn’t have to do.
Camavina: (5) It wasn’t as bad as in the Spanish Super Cup, but it didn’t give the level either. Whenever he plays as a starter, he comes out with a yellow card. He was the player who anchored without the ball, but when the ball came out it was Kroos who appeared to receive. He is still a player who does not optimize his resources in static attacks, does not occupy spaces well and does not offer the corresponding passing lanes.
Valverde: (5) Continue with Uruguay in the World Cup. Ancelotti paired him with Parejo to make it difficult for the yellow submarine to get the ball out, but Setién knew how to adjust and drive him crazy with Capué. He did not contribute to the team with or without the ball. He had a clear chance inside the box that he sent over the crossbar.
Kroos: (5) He disappeared. He managed to activate the team at the base of the play, but from there we did not see him. His level begins to be worrying, he can’t find his teammates, the rival pressure passes him by. He is one of the main culprits for the team not working. He was changed as soon as the second part began.
Rodrigo: (6) He is not going through a good moment of confidence. He had a clear chance inside the box that under normal conditions would have sent into the back of the net. Ancelotti has made it so that a player of this quality cannot function. He is always the player who is left out of the eleven when he has doubts and cannot solve whenever they need him. He withdrew as soon as the second part began.
Benzema: (6) Calamitous. Not a trace remains of the Benzema who won the Ballon d’Or. He is the player from 2009-2018, he is not transcendent for Real Madrid on the field. He doesn’t activate Vinicius, he doesn’t create spaces, he doesn’t create chances… Nothing at all. He made the shot that led to Madrid 2-2, Militao picked up the rebound and finished off at will. He had two faces, like the whole team.
wine jr: (6) He has totally lost focus. He is at everything except playing football. Juan Foyth dried him up in the first half. He was desperate, nothing came of it, neither his dribbling, nor his combinations, nor his shots in the first half. Mandi’s entry at halftime changed the game completely. He scored the 2-1 goal. He improved a lot in the second half, we saw two versions of Vini Jr.
Ascent: (8) He came out eager, plugged the team in and was very involved in all of Madrid’s attacking plays. He gave the assistance of the definitive 2-3.
Ceballos: (8) He changed the game with his entry. He revolutionized the rhythm of Real Madrid and knew how to take advantage of Villarreal’s weak points. The equalizing goal was born from his boots. He is a player who has an attitude of 10. He scored the final goal to advance to the quarterfinals.
