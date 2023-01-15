Real Madrid lost 3-1 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against FC Barcelona in a match where, except for Courtois and Militao, none showed their faces. Ancelotti’s men are not at the level this team needs. Here are the notes from the meeting:
Courtois: (5) He turned his face again. She stopped everything stopable. In the first goal he reduced spaces but could not do more in the one for one. In the second in a death pass I can’t do anything.
Carvajal: (3) Right now it does not have a Real Madrid level. The two full-backs are mortgaging the team right now. They are inconsequential in the game and beyond helping, what they are doing is harming the group. Bucket stepped over him as if he were a juvenile.
Military: (6) Another one of those who always shows his face. Physically he is privileged, he was in all the actions of ten. He can not put any but. He does not finish settling down with Rudiger as a central pair. He beat Lewandowski in all actions.
Rudiger: (3) They sold Madrid that he was the good guy, but Christensen on the other side of the field proved otherwise. Barcelona’s first goal came through his fault when the ball came out. It is not meeting expectations.
mendy: (4) Its sale is urgent at Real Madrid. He has already finished filling the glass of the patience of the madridistas. He is not physically well and it means that he is not the impregnable rock that he was last year and to this we must add that with the ball at his feet he goes from bad to worse.
Camavina: (1) He didn’t know anything. Sometimes it seems that you are missing a lot of concepts. He did not contribute with or without the ball. He fumbled more than 80% of the balls he touched. He made Madrid worse. He was substituted at halftime. It was possibly his worst game since he wore the white shirt.
Kroos: (5) He did not play where he had to play because of Camavinga. Ancelotti placed him as an anchor and failed to get the best football out of him. He did not find Modric. He was one of the few who knew how to read the game, but he found himself alone, he never found support when he needed it and he was never able to set the pace of the game.
Modric: (4) Missing. They failed to activate him due to the great distance between the Real Madrid midfielders. His influence on the game in the first half was nil. He was substituted in the 64th minute for Ceballos.
Valverde: (3) Lying on the right throughout the first part and his contribution to the game was inconsequential. He did not smell the ball and failed to create any danger. He was not successful in withdrawing the team either.
wine jr: (5) Not good, not bad. She tried, but he alone can’t carry the full weight of a team. Real Madrid’s plan has been for a long time to give them balls to invent, and a point has come at which rubbing Aladdin’s lamp doesn’t work.
Karim Benzema: (4) He led the team, commanded the pressure and went down to receive oxygen when Madrid needed it, but it was not enough. He scored the 1-3 goal.
Rodrigo: (3) He entered to reverse the team’s situation, but he failed to arrive in danger on any occasion.
Ceballos: (sc) He did not contribute anything to the team. The 0-3 came with him in the field.
Asensio (sc)
Nacho: (sc)
