Croatia and Japan have tied in a match that has ended up choosing the side of the European team in a penalty shootout that has stood out for the impressive performance of Livakovic.
These are the notes of the players of both teams:
Livakovic (9)- was the hero of the match after saving three penalties in the shootout. Spectacular Livakovic.
Juranovic (5)- has been inaccurate on many plays both offensively and defensively. Already in the group stage he proved to be the weak point of the Croatian defense.
Dejan Lovren (8) – was not going to start according to the Croatian press, but once again he has completed a superb clash.
Josko Gvardiol (7)- Both in today’s game and in the World Cup so far, he has shown to be the leader of the Croatian defense. RB Leipzig will not be able to keep him for long.
Borna Barisic (6)- has been very expeditious in defense but somewhat missing in attack.
Mateo Kovacic (6)- something off in plays in which he usually stands out. His prominence in the national team has diminished and he has been somewhat slow in transitions.
Luka Modric (6)- It hasn’t been his best game with the Croatian jersey, but playing against Japan is never easy. Very well covered by Endo.
Marcelo Brozovic (7)- surely the Croatian midfielder who has completed the best game. Very active in all facets that correspond to him.
Andrej Kramaric (5)- very uncomfortable throughout the entire match. He hasn’t stood out at all.
Ivan Perisic (9)- dresses up when a World Cup event begins. He has been, by far, the best player of the match.
Bruno Petkovic (4)- brings many things to his team’s game but also ends up subtracting in many other circumstances. Croatia usually works better with Andrej Kramaric on the inside.
Against Budimir (3)- entered the second half and left the field of play in minute 106. Missing.
Marko Livaja (4): He was the only Croatian player to miss his penalty in the shootout.
Mario Pasalic (7): Good job in midfield. He has scored the final penalty to sneak the Europeans into the next round.
Lovro Majer (-): SC
Nikola Vlasic (-): SC
Shuichi Gonda (7)- He didn’t play badly, but the Croatian goalkeeper has stood out so much that his name will go under the radar.
Maya Yoshida (8)- will continue to be the head of the Japanese defense even as the years go by. She missed the penalty that put Japan back into the game in the final shootout.
Takehiro Tomiyasu (6)- The Croats have looked for his back on many occasions. Despite playing in an entire Arsenal he is the weakest piece of the Japanese defense.
Shogo Taniguchi (7)- one of the great surprises of this World Cup. At first there was no certainty about his ownership, but today he is already immovable.
Yuto Nagatomo (8)- The years go by but the former Inter full-back continues at an exceptional level. He has eaten Juranovic during the first half.
Junya Ito (8)- is one of the players who end up going under the radar but always complete a great game. Remarkable.
Wataru Endo (8)- has provided calm when necessary and versatility and rhythm when his team required it most. One of the highlights of the meeting.
Hidemasa Morita (6)- his work has been up to the mark. Good containment partner for a great Wataru Endo.
Ritsu Doan (7)- leaves as the top scorer for the Japanese team. The World Cup has allowed the world to get to know one of the greatest Japanese talents.
Daichi Kamada (7)- every time he touches the ball he creates danger. He was somewhat wrong in the first half, but he improved his performance in the second half. He is the most skilled of the Japanese strikers.
Daizen Maeda (8) – is establishing itself as one of the great surprises of the World Cup. His goal in the first half was key to facing the rest of the clash with the idea thought up by Moriyasu. Despite being a great striker, he had not yet fully stood out for his scoring ability in Scottish football.
Kaoru Mitoma (7)- the one from Brighton is Moriyasu’s secret weapon. When he needs to reactivate his people, he always gives him input.
Sakai (6)- brings the experience a full-back for the Japanese team needs. He has committed many fouls.
Takumi Minamino (7)- It is not understood that a player like the good Takumi Minamino does not have more minutes. When he steps onto the pitch he shows off his incredible ability to unbalance.
Takuma Asano (5)- He has not had a comfortable game as a result of the great pressure that the Croatian team has exerted every time they have received the ball.
Tanaka (-): SC
