France and Poland have faced each other in a duel that has been very close until the Gauls have gone ahead on the scoreboard. Oliver Giroud and Kylian Mbappé have twice allowed the French to play the quarterfinal round. They are the great candidates to win the world cup together with Brazil.
Hugo Lloris (6): very safe in all performances. He hasn’t had too much work, so it seems difficult to qualify him.
Jules Koundé (7): As usual very safe in the defensive section. As a curiosity, he spent about 40 minutes playing with two chains around his neck.
Raphael Varane (7): he has shown much more concentration than in the games he has played with Manchester United.
Dayot Upamecano (8): he is completing a great world cup despite the fact that many did not bet on his ownership. Expeditious in defense and impeccable ball output. He committed an unfortunate penalty on the last play.
Theo Hernández (7): He couldn’t project himself as much in attack because he had to be very aware of Matty Cash’s constant rises.
Aurelién Tchouaméni (8): In the first half, he received a yellow card in a move that should not even have been penalized for a foul. He brings the necessary balance to his team.
Adrien Rabiot (7): The one from Juventus is completing a great World Cup. Many thought that the Frenchmen would miss Pogba, but Rabiot’s level has been sublime.
Ousmane Dembélé (6): Something erratic in sets that he dominates perfectly. He is not being the World Cup dreamed of by Ousman Dembélé, who still has the confidence of his coach.
Antoine Griezmann (9): Once again he was the best in the game. What a player. Defensive and offensive work. There is no one like Antoine for the job Deschamps asks for.
Kylian Mbappé (9): The PSG man is already the top scorer in the World Cup. He was wrong in some sections of the game but he sentenced with a sublime definition. In the last play, a goal was invented by the squad.
Olivier Giroud (8): In the 43rd minute of the first half, he became the top scorer in the history of the French team after sending an exquisite ball from Mbappé to save.
Marcus Thuram (5): has come on for Giroud to do some pressure work. Great footballer.
Kingsley Coman (6): some bet on his ownership instead of Ousmane Dembélé. He entered in the last minutes to give freshness to the attack.
Youssouf Fofana (6): entered for Tchouaméni as a result of the yellow card for Real Madrid. Great player.
Disasi (-)
Wojciech Szczesny (6): He couldn’t do anything on any of the three goals. He says goodbye as one of the great goalkeepers of the World Cup
Matty Cash (8): This is one of the footballers who has generated the most danger throughout the game. His runs down the right wing have become a headache for the French defense.
Kamil Glik (7): the central defender formed in the lower categories of Real Madrid has been one of the most outstanding in the defensive aspect. Very safe in aerial actions.
Jakub Kiwior (5): He took the place from Bednarek, but today he has not lived up to it. Something soft in duels.
Bereszynski (6): He has completed a great World Cup, and that is that in the first phase he was one of the best left-backs in the tournament.
Grzegorz Krychowiak (6): Years go by and he is no longer what he was, but he has completed a fairly correct job to prevent Griezmann from assisting his teammates with ease.
Szymanski (4): He has lost all the duels with Upamecano, but it was to be expected. Good footballer but he still has some maturation left.
Jakub Kaminski (5): He has been very clever in creating space for Matty Cash’s raises.
Piotr Zielinski (5): After 30 minutes into the game he had one of the clearest chances of the entire match, but he was unable to define a stick and Hugo Lloris ended up repelling the leather.
Przemyslaw Frankowski (7): He has been very, very successful both defensively and offensively. Koundé has had to be very attentive.
Robert Lewandowski (6): As against Argentina, it was an island inserted in the French defense. He had almost no chance to score. He was able to leave the match with a goal thanks to a penalty shot in the last minute of the game. His second goal in a World Cup.
Arkadisuz Milik (7): He was the only one capable of providing Robert Lewandowski with the odd ball. Perhaps ownership of him would have been convenient.
Bielik (5): the Birmingham player entered the pitch to replace Krychowiak. He entered when the game was already broken.
Nicola Zalewski (4): he did not know how to interpret his role in the match. He only had 20 minutes, but he didn’t create too much danger.
Jan Bednarek (-)
Kamil Grosicki (-)
