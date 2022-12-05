England confirms all suspicions and is positioned as one of the favourites, after winning comfortably against a Senegal that was well planted and generated chances, but could not do anything due to the good momentum of some English players. England goes to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar and will face France. Let’s go with the scores of the players of the three lions.
Pickford (8): The goalkeeper has been splendid keeping a clean sheet in a game in which Senegal was in danger and reached their goal.
Walkers (7): Southgate has opted for the seniority and competitiveness of the City player and he has responded remarkably defensively, chasing fast African wingers.
stones (7): He had a good game although he was substituted after seeing a yellow card.
Maguire (8): Today he has been the dominant defender that everyone demands of him due to his physique and quality, if he continues like this England has a great leader behind.
Shaw (7): It was correct, which in a World Cup round of 16 match means being important, since he played his role working for the team looking for unchecks when required by his teammates or defending as another central defender in rival attacks.
Henderson (8): He is very important for the coach, and although he is not the most talented footballer available in his position, he brings a lot of hierarchy and competitiveness thanks to his tactical intelligence. He also scored the first goal, which gave the English an advantage.
Rice (7): It did not stand out much but it was important in the tasks of containment and construction of the game.
Bellingham (7): It is one of the sensations of this World Cup, but today it did not shine as in other games, although it left good sparkles.
saka (8): He has earned a place in the starting eleven despite his young age and in addition to playing a great game in attack and defense, he scored a goal.
Foden (7): Today he started and played a great game, although he was substituted in the second half and we couldn’t enjoy his talent more.
kane (9): He scored the peace goal, led the team in all kinds of offensive and defensive tasks and had a lot of danger. He was the best.
Grealish (7): He is usually one of the first changes and in the minutes he was there he made his personality and talent clear.
mount (6): Today he was the one sacrificed, and although he came out in the second half, the game was almost over and he couldn’t stand out.
Die (7): He came on as a substitute for Stones who had seen a card and the team didn’t notice it, since he was very well behind.
Rashford (s/p)
Kalvin Phillips (s/p)
