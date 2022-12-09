Brazil played today the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against Croatia. Here we leave you the 1×1 of the players:
Alison (6): He only shot him once in the entire game and it was the one for the goal in the 116th minute. In the penalty shootout he did not stop any of the four Croatian shots.
Eder Militao (7): Once again you have had to play on the right side instead of occupying the central position. And once again he has put in a good performance, he is a key piece of the Brazilian team. Nothing new
Marquinhos (7): New game for Marquinhos together with Thiago Silva in the defense axis. The one from Paris Saint Germain has done a good performance in these quarterfinals.
Thiago Silva (8): The leader of the Brazilian defense today, another good performance from the veteran Brazilian player in this World Cup
Danilo(6): Game without more of the side that has had to play the role of left-back for this game after the casualties that the Tite team is going through.
Raphinha(6): The FC Barcelona player did not have his best day, Raphinha was canceled by the defense of Sosa, who knew how to counteract the Brazilian
Casemiro(6): The Manchester United pivot has not been at his best level, at the level to which he has accustomed us.
Package(7): Until the moment of the goal, he hadn’t made a great performance, but in a game that was difficult for the Brazilians, he was the one who assisted Neymar to open the can in the match.
Neymar(7): Starting again as in the round of 16 against South Korea. Today Neymar has not been at the level that was expected even though he was the author of the goal for the Brazilians. great goal
Vinicius(6): Like Raphinha, the Real Madrid player did not have his day against the Croatian team. He was totally outmatched by Juranovic’s defense
Richarlison(7): The man in charge of playing the role of center forward, and he does it in the best possible way. Today he played perfectly with his back to the Croatian goal.
Anthony(7): entered replacing Raphinha. He improved the performance of his partner.
Rodrygo(6): He came on to replace Vinicius and had good performances
Peter(sc): entered replacing Richarlison
Alex Sandro(sc): Came on to replace Militao
Fred(sc): Entered replacing Paquetá
