Brazil played today the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against South Korea. Here we leave you the 1×1 of the players:
Alison (7): The Liverpool goalkeeper didn’t have much work in the 90-minute match against the South Korean team, but the times he had to intervene he put in good performances to try to prevent the Koreans from scoring.
Eder Militao (7): Once again you have had to play on the right side instead of occupying the central position. And once again he has put in a good performance, he is a key piece of the Brazilian team. Nothing new
Marquinhos (7): He has formed a great couple with Thiago Silva. One of those responsible for the fact that the South Koreans have not had such an offensive presence
Thiago Silva (8): He has been one of the assistants and the leader of the Brazilian defense today
Danilo(7): Good game from the winger who has had to play the role of left winger for this game after the casualties that Tite’s team is going through.
Raphinha(7): Assistant in the first goal of his and did not stop trying at all times but without luck in the face of goal. Even so, he has signed a great match
Casemiro(8): The Manchester United pivot had a great game in the pivot to which we are so accustomed, one of the best in midfield
Package(7): Author of the fourth goal for the Brazilians and has also made a great game in that double Brazilian pivot along with Casemiro
Neymar(8): He returned after the injury that kept him off the pitch during the group stage of the World Cup and he has returned with a great match
Vinicius(9): Author of the first goal and has distributed an assist. The Real Madrid player has been one of the best today in the match
Richarlison(7): The man in charge of playing the role of center forward, and he does it in the best possible way. Today he has caused a penalty and has scored another goal.
Daniel Alves (6): He came in replacing Militao and has done good deeds.
Martinelli (sc) He entered replacing Vinicius
Gleison Bremer (sc) He entered replacing Danilo
Weverton (sc): Came on to replace Alisson.
Rodrygo(sc): Came on to replace Neymar
